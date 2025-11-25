UK to stockpile critical minerals, fast-track lithium plants

Read More
Britain to introduce £$1.5 bln package to help switch to EVs
23-11-2025 15:40 HKT
UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive
22-11-2025 12:33 HKT
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
21-11-2025 10:01 HKT
English youngsters turn to AI for advice: survey
19-11-2025 13:43 HKT
UK govt defends plan to limit refugee status
17-11-2025 14:12 HKT
UK PM says BBC should 'correct errors' as Trump mulls lawsuit
13-11-2025 09:11 HKT
UK health secretary denies leadership plot against PM Starmer
12-11-2025 18:06 HKT
Chinese 'goddess of wealth' faces jail after huge UK crypto seizure
11-11-2025 12:42 HKT