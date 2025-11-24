Gold dips as dollar firms on reduced rate-cut prospects

Read More
HK men’s foil team slashes through to first National Games final
19-11-2025 18:04 HKT
FSDC proposes Commodity Connect scheme to enhance HK's commodity market
10-11-2025 16:05 HKT
Decline in China gold consumption slows as safe-haven demand strengthens
10-11-2025 14:42 HKT
Ceci Lee Sze-wing defends National Games road race gold
09-11-2025 12:57 HKT
Gold firms on softer US dollar, US government shutdown
06-11-2025 16:28 HKT
Gold inches down as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data
23-10-2025 13:13 HKT