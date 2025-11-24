logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Gold dips as dollar firms on reduced rate-cut prospects

MARKET
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A gold seller weighs a gold watch bracelet inside a gold shop, on the day that gold surges to set a fresh record high, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
gold

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK men’s foil team slashes through to first National Games final
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 18:04 HKT
HK swimmer Ian Ho shatters record to secure gold in 50-meter freestyle at National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
16-11-2025 19:37 HKT
From left, Colin Toh, managing director & Asia Pacific head of global commodities at Bank of America, Richard Mazzochi, partner of King & Wood Mallesons, Ding, and Rocky Tung.
FSDC proposes Commodity Connect scheme to enhance HK's commodity market
MARKET
10-11-2025 16:05 HKT
Decline in China gold consumption slows as safe-haven demand strengthens
MARKET
10-11-2025 14:42 HKT
Ceci Lee Sze-wing defends National Games road race gold
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 12:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gold firms on softer US dollar, US government shutdown
MARKET
06-11-2025 16:28 HKT
Quan Hongchan leads Guangdong to gold in team diving at National Games
SPORTS NEWS
02-11-2025 22:43 HKT
JP Morgan sees gold prices averaging US$5,055 per ounce by late 2026
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-10-2025 22:00 HKT
The gold ring gift.
PDD rewards staff with up to 100g of gold for anniversary amid high gold prices
MARKET
23-10-2025 16:05 HKT
A goldsmith weighs gold jewellery inside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2025. REUTER
Gold inches down as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data
MARKET
23-10-2025 13:13 HKT
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.