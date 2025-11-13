logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

FSDC appoints Rocky Tung Yat-ngok as new executive director

MARKET
17 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
Rocky Tung. FSDC
Rocky Tung. FSDC
FSDC

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong stocks fall at noon
MARKET
2 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
MARKET
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
12-11-2025 10:06 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. (Reuters/File)
China's CO2 emissions haven't risen for 18 months, analysis finds
ESG & CLIMATE
11-11-2025 15:58 HKT
Hong Kong stocks inch down at noon
MARKET
11-11-2025 12:45 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
11-11-2025 09:52 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at noon, Pop Mart up 7 percent
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at the open
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:01 HKT
Campaign signs for Virginia gubernatorial nominees Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears are on display outside City Hall in Fairfax, Va., Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert Yoon)
Democrats dominate as economic woes take a toll on Trump's GOP. Takeaways from Election Day 2025
WORLD NEWS
05-11-2025 12:06 HKT
Chinese wineries pour expansion ambitions into the HK Wine & Dine Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
27-10-2025 10:16 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 04:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.