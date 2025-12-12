logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

White House blames Trump's bandaged hand on handshakes

WORLD NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Adhesive bandages on U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand as he gestures during a roundtable discussion on the day he announced an aid package for farmers, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Adhesive bandages on U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand as he gestures during a roundtable discussion on the day he announced an aid package for farmers, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White HouseTrumpbandaged handhandshakes

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump moves to block AI regulation by states
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump looks on during a signing ceremony on AI the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Trump exasperated by his poor polling on the economy
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he delivers remarks on the U.S. economy and affordability at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump launches gold card program for expedited visas with a $1 million price tag
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz chat outside 10 Downing Street following a meeting, in London, Britain, December 8, 2025. ADRIAN DENNIS/Pool via REUTERS
Europeans discuss Ukraine with Trump at 'critical moment' for peace
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 14:41 HKT
Photo by ADAM GRAY / AFP A US Customs and Border Patrol agent takes a photograph of a vehicle during operations in Kenner, Louisiana, on December 8, 2025.
Trump targets non-white immigrants in renewed xenophobic rants
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 14:13 HKT
Paramount, Netflix and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS
Trump says CNN should be sold as part of Warner Bros Discovery deal
MARKET
11-12-2025 13:03 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / US ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI'S X ACCOUNT / AFP This screen grab from a video posted by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on her X account on December 10, 2025 shows what Bondi says is the execution of "a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran" off the coast of Venezuela on December 10.
On Venezuela, how far will Trump go?
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 12:06 HKT
A U.S. military helicopter flies near an oil tanker during a raid described by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as its seizure by the United States off the coast of Venezuela, December 10, 2025, in a still image from video. U.S. Attorney General/Handout via REUTERS.
US seizes sanctioned oil tanker off coast of Venezuela, Trump says
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 09:21 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US judge says Trump must end National Guard deployment in Los Angeles
WORLD NEWS
11-12-2025 03:42 HKT
People take shelter inside a bunker amid deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand-Cambodia border clash tests Trump's tariff diplomacy
WORLD NEWS
10-12-2025 19:59 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Meat patty rice madness: Yuen Long cha chaan teng owner stressed despite sudden rush
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.