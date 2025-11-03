logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hong Kong stocks hover near the 26,000 level

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao
stockshk

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher as cool inflation data fuels Fed rate cut bets
MARKET
24-10-2025 21:42 HKT
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. China stocks opened more than 2 percent lower on Monday, as they played catch-up with bearish global markets after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks hit 10-year high, Hong Kong shares up as chip, AI shares jump on China's tech focus
MARKET
24-10-2025 16:38 HKT
An electronic billboard displays stock indexes in Shanghai in January. Photo by REUTERS
Shanghai stocks scale 10-year high, Hong Kong shares up as chip, AI firms jump
MARKET
24-10-2025 12:44 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises above 26,000 points at the open on confirmed Trump-Xi meeting
MARKET
24-10-2025 09:51 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens flat as Tesla, IBM results underwhelm
MARKET
23-10-2025 21:39 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rebound on confirmed trade talks, but fail to stay above 26,000 points
MARKET
23-10-2025 16:23 HKT
Hang Seng Index flat at noon
MARKET
23-10-2025 12:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
MARKET
23-10-2025 09:54 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street opens muted on Netflix earnings miss
MARKET
22-10-2025 21:40 HKT
Hong Kong and China stocks slip amid lingering trade woes
MARKET
22-10-2025 16:40 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Rapper Namewee denies involvement in Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's death
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.