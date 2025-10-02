logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

HK retail sales beat estimates in August with fastest growth in 20 months

MARKET
55 mins ago

by

Cici Cao

logo
logo
logo
Singtao
Singtao

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Miramar hotels see occupancy of 94 percent during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
01-10-2025 13:42 HKT
Christopher Hui (second left), meets with the State Secretary responsible for Taxes, Customs Duties and Other Charges and for Improving the Efficiency of Public Spending of Slovenia, Katja Božič (second right), in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 24. Pic from government site
Hong Kong aims to deepen financial cooperation with Slovenia and Poland, exploring more opportunities
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
29-09-2025 16:45 HKT
Singtao
HK tops global fintech ranking, maintains third place overall in financial center index
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
25-09-2025 16:44 HKT
Singtao
Global banks redeploy senior staff to Hong Kong as hiring demand jumps 30–40 percent
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
24-09-2025 18:32 HKT
John Lee aims to elevate beaches into premier tourist attractions
HONG KONG NEWS
18-09-2025 15:06 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong stocks touched 26,500 level on Friday
MARKET
12-09-2025 10:21 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong shares dip as region rallies on Fed cut hopes
MARKET
11-09-2025 16:37 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong stocks rebounded above 26,000 level by Thursday noon
MARKET
11-09-2025 12:59 HKT
Singtao
Hong Kong stocks ended the three-day rally on Thursday
MARKET
11-09-2025 10:03 HKT
Reuters
Hong Kong stocks hit a new four-year high on US rate cut hopes
MARKET
10-09-2025 16:52 HKT
(file photo)
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide in Tai Hang
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Gigi Lai rents out Mid-Levels luxury flat at record price, earning nearly $1m annually
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
30-09-2025 19:46 HKT
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
MARKET
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.