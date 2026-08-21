SK Hynix plans memory chip factory in Japan’s Miyagi worth tens of trillions of won, The Hankyoreh reports

SK Hynix is considering building a memory chip factory in Japan’s Miyagi, with an investment scale that could reach tens of trillions of won, South Korean media outlet The Hankyoreh reported.

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As global demand for memory chips continues to grow, SK Hynix is seeking to invest in a factory in northeastern Japan to expand production capacity, the report said.

The report noted that SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won recently visited Miyagi, which is one of Japan's designated semiconductor industry clusters. If the plan proceeds, it would mark the first large-scale semiconductor manufacturing investment by a South Korean chipmaker in Japan.

Earlier this month, SK Hynix announced that in response to continued growth in demand for artificial intelligence memory, it would build new wafer fabrication plants in Yongin and Cheongju, South Korea, investing more than 54 trillion won (HK$306.2 billion) to construct dynamic random-access memory and NAND flash memory facilities.

