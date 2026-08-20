Global humanoid robot shipments surge 300pc in H1, led by Agibot

Global shipments of humanoid robots surged nearly 300 percent year-on-year to over 22,000 units in the first half of 2026, with Chinese companies taking the top five global spots, accounting for 86 percent of the total, led by Agibot, according to Counterpoint Research.

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Agibot remained the world's top humanoid robot vendor by shipments, shipping around 9,700 units during the period to take a market share of over 43 percent.

Unitree ranked second globally, shipping more than 7,000 humanoid robots over the period and capturing a 31 percent market share, followed by Galbot, Ubtech (9880), and Leju Robotics.

Counterpoint Research expects global shipments to surpass 50,000 units for the full year, up 2.1 times from a year ago, as more pilot projects move into broader commercial deployment.

Over the next five years, service sector and industrial use cases will supersede those from the entertainment & performance and data production & research segments to become the core engines driving demand growth for humanoid robots, the research firm said.