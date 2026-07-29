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INNOVATION

Google launches 24/7 personal AI agent Gemini Spark in Hong Kong

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

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The Gemini Spark webpage details its autonomous capabilities to execute complex tasks.
The Gemini Spark webpage details its autonomous capabilities to execute complex tasks.

Google has launched Gemini Spark in Hong Kong, an autonomous AI agent that operates continuously in the background to execute complex, time-consuming tasks based on user instructions.

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Running on Google's secure cloud infrastructure, Spark natively connects to Workspace tools like Gmail and Docs without setup to streamline workflows. It can synthesize industry news, organize messy email chains into actionable plans, extract data from past paperwork for future scheduling, and conduct autonomous web research to compare options and complete bookings.

The tool relies on a framework of tasks, custom skills, and schedules to automate workloads, according to Google. This enables users to define how the AI handles routine activities and set time-based triggers without repetitive prompting.

It also noted that no technical expertise or coding skills are required to operate the system, as users can interact with the AI using regular conversational language. Additionally, the agent can maintains its operations seamlessly, continuing to work even when a laptop is closed or a smartphone is locked.

Operating strictly under user direction, individuals can manage its activation and determine which applications it can access. The system also proactively requests explicit consent before performing high-risk actions, such as executing transactions or sending emails.

Gemini Spark is currently available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in Hong Kong. Access will gradually roll out to Google AI Pro users over the coming weeks.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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