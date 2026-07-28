logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hedge funds on track for another stellar year on AI boom

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street plate is seen on a street vendor stall outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS
A Wall Street plate is seen on a street vendor stall outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS

Global hedge funds are on track for another blockbuster year, as they look to surpass their returns from 2025 after an artificial intelligence boom buoyed first-half performance for money managers across most investment strategies, according to a Goldman Sachs note sent to clients that was seen by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the first six months of this year, hedge funds returned an average of 7 percent, well above the 10-year average of 4.1 percent, according to the Goldman report. Those returns have been exceeded only twice, during the COVID years of 2020 and 2021 when market volatility boosted returns for fund managers. It marks the sixth consecutive half-year period in which hedge fund returns exceeded their long-term average.

"The first half of 2026 was notably strong for risk assets – an equity market rally helped to offset softer fixed income performance, propelling a 60/40 passive portfolio to a return of 5.7 percent – but in spite of this, hedge funds continued their run of outperformance," Goldman said.

Demand from allocators, or investors who back hedge funds, has also surged during this year, amid a broadening flow of capital into the industry.

In a July survey of 341 hedge fund allocators overseeing more than US$1.5 trillion invested in hedge funds, Goldman found nearly half of those investors planned to increase their hedge fund exposure in the second half of 2026, while only 3 percent expected to reduce it. The bank said net demand for hedge funds reached a new record and remained well ahead of other asset classes across the alternative investments industry.

Institutional investors that were surveyed by Goldman reported average hedge fund portfolio returns of 7.3 percent in the first half, while private capital investors, including family offices and private banks, reported returns of 8.8 percent.

Every major hedge fund strategy brought in fresh capital during the first half – a first in five years. Quantitative, or computer-driven, funds continued to attract strong new money, while multi-strategy funds posted their strongest inflow levels in five years.

The asset management industry also continued to outperform a traditional "60/40" portfolio – a widely used benchmark that allocates 60 percent to stocks and 40 percent to bonds. Goldman said hedge funds have outperformed such portfolios by roughly 250 basis points, or 2.5 percentage points annually, over the past five years, reflecting what it described as a more favorable environment for generating "alpha," or returns above a market benchmark.

Among strategies, equity long/short funds delivered blockbuster returns, generating gains of 17.7 percent on average during the first half. Goldman said those managers benefited from unusually strong stock-picking opportunities as large differences emerged between individual stock performances. Stock-trading hedge funds finished June with double-digit returns for the year, aided by their ability to successfully navigate already crowded trades.

Reuters

Hedge fundAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CXMT logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng scores 820 mln yuan profit from Changxin’s surge
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
A man walks past an electronic screen showing South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on July 28, 2026. Japanese and Korean shares dived in early trade on July 28, after US semiconductor chip stocks fell following a report of a breakthrough that could boost China's computer chip industry. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Korean chip stocks tumble with SK Hynix below US listing price amid China competition fears
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Hedge fund bets on rising US healthcare stocks near 5-year high, Goldman says
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:53 HKT
HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:31 HKT
Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles
FINANCE
27-07-2026 17:35 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
26-07-2026 15:11 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea President Lee looking to open new era of AI in with global tech companies
WORLD
25-07-2026 17:55 HKT
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
As AI grows more powerful, a US-China feud threatens safety efforts
CHINA
24-07-2026 15:59 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nearly 200 US startups urge Trump administration not to ban Chinese open-source AI models
INNOVATION
24-07-2026 12:58 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
AMD says its newest AI server is in full production, will ship in months
FINANCE
24-07-2026 11:40 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
WORLD
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT
HK man faces 9 years in Taiwan jail for MRT pickpocketing spree, fake credit card fraud
CHINA
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.