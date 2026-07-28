DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng scores 820 mln yuan profit from Changxin’s surge

Funds managed by Liang Wenfeng, founder of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, scored approximately 820 million yuan (HK$950.4 million) in single-day paper profits following Changxin Memory Technologies’ (CXMT) 465 percent market debut on Monday, according to Bloomberg estimates.

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Liang's net worth now stands at US$37.9 billion (HK$295.62 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Data from Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management, a private fund tracking platform, shows his funds—Ningbo High-Flyer Quant Investment Management and Zhejiang Jiuzhang Asset Management—were allocated a combined 20.2 million shares in the initial public offering, ranking first among over 100 participating private equity firms.

Beyond external investors, the core management and workforce of the Chinese memory chipmaker also saw their wealth skyrocket. Mainland media reports indicate that founder Zhu Yiming's stake reached nearly 80 billion yuan based on Monday's closing price of 49 yuan.

Additionally, seven CXMT’s senior executives now hold fortunes exceeding one billion yuan, while at least 237 employees have become multi-millionaires. For junior staff, shares granted under the company's two pre-IPO employee stock ownership plans reached a total value of over 37.6 billion yuan. Spread across its 19,298 employees as of late 2025, this translates to an average of 1.95 million yuan per person.

As of Tuesday’s close, CXMT’s share price pulled back by 4.08 percent to 47 yuan.