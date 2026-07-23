logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

IBM cuts annual revenue growth forecast as customers prioritize AI infrastructure spending

FINANCE
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Visitors walk past IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Visitors walk past IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

IBM cut its annual revenue growth forecast on Wednesday, days after shocking Wall Street with a warning that corporate spending was shifting toward AI-focused data-center gear at the expense of its software and mainframe computers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company also missed profit and revenue expectations for the second quarter ended June 30. Executives sought to reassure shareholders that customers prioritized spending on AI in the quarter but were not looking to move away from mainframes in the longer term.

The Armonk, New York-based company's shares dipped marginally in extended trading, following a 2 percent rise earlier.

CEO Arvind Krishna said last week IBM had "faltered" in adapting and "numerous large deals" had slipped, sending the company's shares down 25 percent, its steepest one-day fall in more than a century.

On the earnings conference call, Krishna said a "majority of what didn't happen in the second quarter was large capex deals at large clients" and added that about one-third of those deals had now closed in the current third quarter.

"A lot of the demand is deferred, not destroyed," Krishna said.

IBM's forecast spotlights how the scramble for AI hardware has stoked investor fears that companies rushing to secure scarce servers, chips and networking gear could be cutting back on spending on the wider software sector.

IBM now expects 2026 revenue growth between 4 percent and 5 percent, down from its previous expectations of more than 5 percent growth. The midpoint of the forecast is below analysts' average estimate of a 4.8 percent rise to US$70.77 billion (HK$552 billion) in revenue, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"For the broader software sector, this should be treated as a positive print, with IBM's software woes more likely to reflect specific IBM-related hardware issues, as management outlined in its investor letter last week," CFRA analyst Brooks Idlet said.

Revenue from IBM's Z mainframe, which processes millions of daily transactions across industries such as banking and airlines, slumped 42 percent in the second quarter, dragging infrastructure revenue down 7 percent to US$3.84 billion.

"That mainframe stack of hardware and transaction processing software impacted IBM's growth by over five points in the quarter," IBM finance chief James Kavanaugh told Reuters. "We were only expecting about a point or two of an impact."

He said IBM sees "no evidence of clients moving off a mainframe," adding that it expects "significant outperformance in the program to continue through the second half."

Software revenue in the second quarter rose 5 percent to US$7.76 billion but missed an average estimate of US$7.88 billion.

The company's second-quarter revenue ticked up 1 percent to US$17.16 billion, missing estimates of US$17.58 billion. IBM reported a net profit of US$2.17 billion, a dip from a year earlier, while adjusted profit of US$2.93 per share missed an average estimate of US$2.97.

Reuters

IBMAIsoftwarecomputer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Google increases capex forecast again after cloud-driven quarterly beat
FINANCE
36 mins ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with U.S. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Pool
Marco Rubio tells diplomats to play down talk of American tech 'kill switch'
INNOVATION
41 mins ago
Photo by - / CN-STR / AFP. People visit the Moonshot AI stand, featuring Kimi K3, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 17, 2026.
China's Moonshot tapped Anthropic's Fable for latest AI model, official says
INNOVATION
12 hours ago
Synagistics' flagship brand Synagie convenes 11 founding partners at the unveiling of Geene 2.0.
Synagistics surges on Geene 2.0 AI commerce ecosystem launch
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
From left: Amy Kwan, Belinda Hsieh
Affluent investors embrace long-term growth amid lower returns expectations: DBS survey
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
CHINA
17 hours ago
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/
Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
WORLD
17 hours ago
The Hollywood sign is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A once wary Hollywood slowly warms to AI
WORLD
20 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US 'watermarks' found on Chinese AI models, Bessent tells Fox Business
INNOVATION
22-07-2026 09:38 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
INNOVATION
21-07-2026 21:38 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.