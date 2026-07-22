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INNOVATION

Synagistics surges on Geene 2.0 AI commerce ecosystem launch

INNOVATION
2 hours ago

by

Effie Zhang

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Synagistics' flagship brand Synagie convenes 11 founding partners at the unveiling of Geene 2.0.
Synagistics' flagship brand Synagie convenes 11 founding partners at the unveiling of Geene 2.0.

Artificial intelligence, big data and digital commerce company Synagistics (2562) on Wednesday unveiled Geene 2.0, an enterprise intelligence ecosystem, sending its shares surging as much as 30.9 percent to HK$1.78.

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Geene 2.0 was co-developed by flagship brand Synagie and 11 founding partners, including ByteDance's AI and cloud arm BytePlus, telecom giant China Mobile International and data analytics firm SingData. The platform is designed to help businesses overcome fragmented AI adoption into scalable commercial deployment, operational efficiency and measurable business value.

By bringing AI, data, media, commerce and blockchain together, the AI commerce ecosystem delivers integrated solutions tailored to brand, retail and e-commerce operations. It connects business intelligence with strategy, content creation, customer engagement, commerce execution and product verification, powering AI adoption with greater transparency, governance and trust.

The platform has already been commercially deployed through AGONG Durian, a premium Malaysian durian brand supplied and blockchain-tagged by founding partner DU-MAS.

For the brand, Geene 2.0 consolidates sales, customer and channel data, generates AI-powered commerce content, supports digital sales operations and allows consumers to access blockchain-verified information on product origin, harvest details and supply-chain provenance.

This integration not only supports more informed commercial decisions, stronger customer engagement and scalable cross-border commerce, but also helps build greater consumer confidence in premium fresh produce by strengthening product authentication and transparency. 

Furthermore, the model is aimed to be replicated across sectors including retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and luxury products, where authenticity, compliance and traceability are becoming increasingly important business priorities. 

Synagie has also partnered with Singapore's National Trades Union Congress to make Geene 2.0 accessible to eligible companies through the Company Training Committee Grant. This initiative supports the adoption of practical AI solutions while helping businesses enhance productivity, strengthen decision-making and develop workforce capabilities.

The platform will be delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and is scheduled for commercial availability from 8 August with additional deployments planned throughout 2026.

Shares of Synagistics closed at HK$1.54, rising about 13.24 percent on Wednesday.

AISynagistics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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