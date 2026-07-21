Embodied robot maker AgiBot eyes HK IPO at $156b valuation

AgiBot, a company specializing in embodied robots, is reportedly seeking an initial public offering with a valuation of US$20 billion (HK$156 billion), following repeated reports of its intention to list in Hong Kong.

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The Shanghai-based company has engaged CITIC Securities (6030) as its sponsoring broker and expects to achieve 4 billion yuan (HK$4.64 billion) in revenue this year.

The IPO push comes as AgiBot just unveiled five new products at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, including Expedition A3 Ultra, AGIBOT G2 Max, Lingxi X2 EDU version, Critical Point OmniHand 3 Ultra-M, and the world's first riding robot.

Last October, foreign media reported that AgiBot intended to list in Hong Kong with a target valuation of 40 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, eyeing a potential third-quarter debut this year. The listing plan has garnered strong support from high-profile backers, including Tencent (0700) and Sequoia Capital.

Founded in 2023, AgiBot is co-founded by Peng Zhihui, who participated in a “genius youth” program at Huawei before starting Agibot in 2023. Other shareholders include Hillhouse Capital, CDH Investments, HongShan, BYD (1211), iSoftStone, Sanhua, and BlueRun Ventures.