logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Embodied robot maker AgiBot eyes HK IPO at $156b valuation

INNOVATION
50 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
People walk past the Agibot booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026.
People walk past the Agibot booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026.

AgiBot, a company specializing in embodied robots, is reportedly seeking an initial public offering with a valuation of US$20 billion (HK$156 billion), following repeated reports of its intention to list in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Shanghai-based company has engaged CITIC Securities (6030) as its sponsoring broker and expects to achieve 4 billion yuan (HK$4.64 billion) in revenue this year.

The IPO push comes as AgiBot just unveiled five new products at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, including Expedition A3 Ultra, AGIBOT G2 Max, Lingxi X2 EDU version, Critical Point OmniHand 3 Ultra-M, and the world's first riding robot.

Last October, foreign media reported that AgiBot intended to list in Hong Kong with a target valuation of 40 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, eyeing a potential third-quarter debut this year. The listing plan has garnered strong support from high-profile backers, including Tencent (0700) and Sequoia Capital.

Founded in 2023, AgiBot is co-founded by Peng Zhihui, who participated in a “genius youth” program at Huawei before starting Agibot in 2023. Other shareholders include Hillhouse Capital, CDH Investments, HongShan, BYD (1211), iSoftStone, Sanhua, and BlueRun Ventures.

 

AgiBotPeng ZhihuiIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Giga AI booth at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 17th. Giga AI
Embodied AI startup GigaAI plans Hong Kong IPO at US$3b valuation 
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight
China's Zhongji Innolight to raise US$8 billion in Hong Kong listing, sources say
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight
Nvidia's Chinese supplier Zhongji Innolight eyes HK's biggest IPO since Alibaba, raising US$8 bln
FINANCE
20-07-2026 17:59 HKT
No decision made on AS Watson IPO, CK Hutchison says
FINANCE
20-07-2026 17:06 HKT
People walk past the Moonshot booth promoting its Kimi K3 AI model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION
China's Moonshot pauses Kimi subscriptions amid hot demand, IPO push
INNOVATION
20-07-2026 17:05 HKT
Lee Kai-fu, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019. REUTERS
Lee Kai-fu's AI unicorn eyes HK IPO next year: Bloomberg
FINANCE
20-07-2026 15:06 HKT
A DeepSeek AI sign is seen at a building where the Chinese start-up's office is located in Beijing, China, February 19, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo Purchase Licensing Rights
China's DeepSeek to raise fresh capital at $74 billion valuation ahead of onshore IPO, sources say
CHINA
18-07-2026 17:18 HKT
Zhongji Innolight
China's Zhongji Innolight nears Hong Kong listing of up to US$7 billion
FINANCE
17-07-2026 22:17 HKT
Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS
Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say
FINANCE
17-07-2026 14:27 HKT
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Syngenta's US$5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
16-07-2026 14:56 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.