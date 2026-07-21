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INNOVATION

Embodied AI startup GigaAI plans Hong Kong IPO at US$3b valuation 

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

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Giga AI booth at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 17th. Giga AI
Giga AI booth at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 17th. Giga AI

Beijing-based embodied artificial intelligence and general-purpose robotics startup GigaAI is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering as early as this year, with an upcoming funding round targeting a valuation of US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion).

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Huang Guan, founder and chief executive of the company, told Bloomberg in an interview that this will make GigaAI China's highest-valued startup focusing on "world models," a technology that enables AI to more accurately understand and predict the movement patterns of humans and objects in the physical world.

Established in 2023, the company provides integrated hardware and software robotics solutions across industrial, commercial, and domestic scenarios. 

As the mainland's first tech firm to deploy world models, its core technology centers on this concept, which is considered crucial for realizing autonomous driving, robotics, and advanced gaming applications.

Through its world model platform GigaWorld, general embodied brain GigaBrain, and native body Maker, GigaAI has built a closed-loop ecosystem aimed at boosting training and testing efficiency by up to 100 times to drive the large-scale adoption of physical artificial general intelligence (AGI). 

The startup's clients include automaker FAW Group, e-commerce giant JD.com (9618), and postal operator EMS.

GigaAIembodied aiIPOrobotics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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