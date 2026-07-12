logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Zhipu AI pivots to AGI with "Touch High Plan", rather than short-term commercial gains

INNOVATION
53 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

China's Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, will pivot its core focus toward Artificial General Intelligence —AI systems capable of matching or surpassing human intellect—rather than pursuing short-term commercialization, founder Tang Jie disclosed in an internal memo on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tang dubbed the strategic shift the "Touch High Plan." As the broader tech industry aggressively accelerates commercialization, Zhipu has decided to push upward to challenge the limits of physics and algorithms. "The giant wave has arrived, and the trend is irreversible," Tang wrote in the memo. "Anything short of the summit is failure."

According to Tang’s memo, Zhipu’s future research will be driven by four core engines:

First, long horizon tasks: enabling AI to transition from instant question-answering to managing large-scale, complex engineering projects.

Second, autonomous agent system: transforming AI assistants into "digital employees" capable of autonomous debate, collaboration, code review, and resource allocation to achieve autonomous-driving level productivity.

Third, fully self training: standardizing the creation of new knowledge through AI-to-AI self-play.

Fourth, ultimate security governance: implementing robust security constraints that scale alongside the model's growing capabilities.

Tang pointed out that the evolution of the "upper bound of intelligence" has a clear path: AI is completing the leap from perceptual intelligence to cognitive intelligence; machines are no longer just seeing and hearing, but are beginning to understand and reason, and the next step will be AGI .

Zhipu recently released its GLM-5.2 model, which is widely recognized as reaching the forefront of international model capabilities. The open-source model supports millions of truly usable contexts and continues to lead the industry in executing long-range tasks.

 

ZhipuAGITang JieTouch High PlanGLM-5.2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shanghai-based AI startup MiniMax's CEO Yan Junjie, a former executive at the Chinese leading AI software company SenseTime which was blacklisted by the US Commerce Department in 2021, attends the company's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchange on January 9, 2026. AFP
MiniMax’s CEO forgoes salary until AGI as shares dive 16 percent
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 15:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index opens higher led by Lenovo's 8.8pc surge, Zhipu AI and Minimax tumble
FINANCE
10-07-2026 10:14 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave
WORLD
10-07-2026 09:25 HKT
Zhipu (2513) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jan 18, 2026.
Chinese AI startups Zhipu, MiniMax face pressure as $50b lock-ups expire this week
INNOVATION
05-07-2026 22:40 HKT
Zhipu (2513) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jan 18, 2026.
After Anthropic shutdown, China's Z.ai closes frontier gap as it plans dual listing
INNOVATION
25-06-2026 17:19 HKT
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zhipu AI shares up as much as 40pc, market value hits $1 trillion
FINANCE
22-06-2026 11:17 HKT
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
China's Zhipu AI plans to apply for Shanghai's Sci-Tech Board, issue A shares
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 10:29 HKT
Zhipu (2513) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jan 18, 2026.
Zhipu apologises for three GLM-5 missteps, unveils compensation plan
FINANCE
23-02-2026 20:03 HKT
Executives from artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI, also known as Knowledge Atlas Technology, semiconductor company Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX and surgical robotics company Shenzhen Edge Medical attend a listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China January 8, 2026. REUTERS
Chinese AI startup Zhipu releases new flagship model GLM-5
INNOVATION
11-02-2026 23:00 HKT
SK Hynix logo and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix's shares indicated to jump 20pc in marquee US debut
INNOVATION
10-07-2026 23:31 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release
NEWS
11-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.