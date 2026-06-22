Zhipu AI shares up as much as 40pc, market value hits $1 trillion

Shares of Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513) jumped as much as over 40 percent on Monday, as AI models developed by Chinese companies are catching up with their US competitors.

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Also known as Zhipu AI, the company’s stock has nearly doubled at one point over the past seven trading days, pushing its market value above HK$1 trillion.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk recently stated in a reply on the social platform X that China could reach the level of Anthropic's most powerful AI model, Fable, as early as the first quarter of 2027.

Musk’s remarks also drew a response from Zhipu CEO Tang Jie, who replied on X, "It won't take that long."

Musk, also the chief of SpaceX, then responded “on benchmarks, yes, but as measured by true usefulness even Q1 would be very impressive.”



