Zhipu AI shares up as much as 40pc, market value hits $1 trillion

Read More
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
18-06-2026 17:20 HKT
DeepSeek valued at more than $50 bn after funding round: reports
17-06-2026 15:57 HKT
Macron winds up G7 with AI, Trump dinner
17-06-2026 15:05 HKT
HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage
17-06-2026 10:35 HKT
Elon Musk's AI tool Grok was used in strikes against Iran: US govt
17-06-2026 10:12 HKT
SoftBank launches cybersecurity product based on OpenAI models
16-06-2026 17:43 HKT
MPFA launches AI chatbot for personalized MPF investment education
16-06-2026 15:40 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
9 hours ago