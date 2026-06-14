logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Ant Group eyes AI agent update in Alipay: Bloomberg

INNOVATION
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of Ant Group at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A logo of Ant Group at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Alibaba (9988)-affiliated Ant Group is reportedly testing to introduce the artificial intelligence agent interface to its Alipay App, a move that highlights the intensified competition among China's tech giants over AI agent deployment,  according to Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new updates enable users to command Alipay's new AI assistant, Ah Bao, to handle everyday tasks like booking a car ride and ordering coffee via text or voice, the report said, adding that the AI assistant can even execute wealth-management functions such as purchasing mutual funds with user authorization.

The launch date for the new Alipay version has not been set yet, as it is still in the internal testing phase, according to the report.

Similarly, Tencent (0700) has also jumped on the bandwagon, with a test on integrating a prototype AI agent into WeChat, which owns over 1 billion monthly active users. 

Deploying AI agents to execute complex tasks on behalf of users has become the primary battleground for Chinese tech firms. 

Since the country embraced the OpenClaw framework this year, AI agents' convenience for daily life has rapidly become the focus in China, which can perform tasks from sending emails to analyzing financial data.

Ant GroupAlibabaAI agentAlipay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alibaba offers US$1.5b bid for grocery delivery platform Pupu: Bloomberg
FINANCE
12-06-2026 11:25 HKT
A sign of Antchain, the blockchain technology branch under Ant Group, is seen at Ant Group's booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 8, 2021. REUTERS
Ant International raises US$1 billion to revive Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
10-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Aerial view of the United States military headquarters, the Pentagon. (Reuters/File)
US says BYD, Baidu, Alibaba and other tech giants are aiding China's military
FINANCE
09-06-2026 10:04 HKT
A logo of Tencent is displayed at the company? booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tencent, JD.com to deepen AI Agent cooperation, mainland media reports
INNOVATION
08-06-2026 11:40 HKT
Qwen logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba's Qwen AI App opens to third-party agents, including KFC, Luckin, Mixue
INNOVATION
03-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Qwen
Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.7-Plus multimodal agent model, shares once rose 6.84 percent
FINANCE
02-06-2026 16:50 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China restricts overseas travel for top AI talent at Alibaba and DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
26-05-2026 16:46 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Alibaba unveils new AI chip in push for domestic alternatives
INNOVATION
20-05-2026 14:27 HKT
Reuters
Alibaba to exceed planned AI spending and says margin is secondary
INNOVATION
13-05-2026 22:01 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Alibaba adjusted net profit plummets 99.7pc to 86m yuan
FINANCE
13-05-2026 20:49 HKT
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.