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WORLD

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

WORLD
29 mins ago
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This aerial photograph shows the Nahr Bin Umar Oil and Gas Field on the outskirts of the southern Iraqi city of Basra on April 29, 2026. (AFP)
This aerial photograph shows the Nahr Bin Umar Oil and Gas Field on the outskirts of the southern Iraqi city of Basra on April 29, 2026. (AFP)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the United States faced a choice between an "impossible" military operation or a "bad deal" with the Islamic republic.

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The Middle East war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been on hold since April 8, with one failed round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan.

Negotiations have since stalled as the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran has kept the key Strait of Hormuz largely closed.

The Guards intelligence organisation said that US President Donald "Trump must choose between 'an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran'", in an online post carried by state television.

It added that the window for US decision-making "has been narrowed", citing what it described as a "shift in tone" from China, Russia and Europe towards Washington as well as what it called an Iranian "deadline" over the US naval blockade, without elaborating.

US outlet Axios, citing two sources briefed on a recent Iranian proposal to the US, reported that Tehran had set "a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade and permanently end the war in Iran and in Lebanon".

On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would be reviewing Iran's latest proposal but added that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable".

Iranian media, including the Tasnim and Fars news agencies, reported Saturday on the contents of the proposal.

According to Tasnim, Iran has said the outstanding issues between the two sides "should be resolved within 30 days" and should focus "on ending the war instead of extending the ceasefire".

The issues, Tasnim said, included "the withdrawal of US military forces from Iran's periphery, lifting the naval blockade, releasing Iran's frozen assets and lifting sanctions".

The report mentioned "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon and agreeing a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz".

(AFP)

IranUSwar

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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