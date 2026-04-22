logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

SpaceX says it has option to acquire startup Cursor for US$60 billion

INNOVATION
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX said it has secured an option to either acquire code-generation startup Cursor for US$60billion later this year, or pay US$10 billion for their new partnership, as it pushes deeper into the lucrative market for AI developer tools. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Along with OpenAI and Anthropic, Cursor is one of several Silicon Valley startups that have drawn waves of developers by using artificial intelligence to automate coding, a business where AI companies have found early commercial traction.

The deal could give xAI, the Grok chatbot maker that SpaceX merged with in February, a stronger foothold in the AI coding market where it has so far lagged rivals. It also provides Cursor with more computing capacity to develop AI models.

"The combination of Cursor's leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX's million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will allow us to build the world's most useful models," SpaceX said in an Xpost on Tuesday.

Colossus is xAI's supercomputer cluster in Memphis, which it has touted as the largest in the world. The company has been spending billions of dollars on AI infrastructure. 

The announcement comes ahead of SpaceX's highly anticipated public debut in the coming months, with the company eyeing a valuation of close to US$1.75 trillion and a US$75 billion fundraise that could go down as the biggest IPO in history.

Two product engineering heads at Cursor, a startup that sells AI models for coding tasks, said in March they joinedSpaceX to contribute to the company's lunar projects and xAI, Musk's AI startup that is now part of SpaceX.

Musk welcomed the engineers, Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg, saying, "Orbital space centers and mass drivers on the Moon will be incredible."


Reuters

spaceXCursorAIxAIGrok

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A screen grab of a video showing AI generated singer Lolita, pictured in Bucharest, Romania, on April 16, 2026. (AFP)
Romanian AI music sensation Lolita sparks racism debate
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Chairman of Victory Giant Technology Chen Tao (L) and his wife Non-Executive Director Liu Chunlan (R) prepare to bang the gong to launch their company's IPO at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) In Hong Kong on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Chinese AI circuit board maker soars on Hong Kong debut
CHINA
22 hours ago
Amazon to invest up to US$25 billion in Anthropic as part of US$100 billion cloud deal
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A TV screen shows iQiYI's artists database on Nadou pro, iQIYI’s AI product for professional film and television production, during the iQIYI World Conference in Beijing on April 20, 2026. (AFP)
Outrage in China after streaming site debuts AI actor 'database'
CHINA
20-04-2026 21:35 HKT
The logo of TikTok's parent company ByteDance is seen at its booth during an organised media tour to the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
ByteDance profit plunges over 70pc in 2025 on surging AI spending: mainland media
INNOVATION
20-04-2026 18:10 HKT
Graphic content / People visit the Shanghai International Adult Products Industry Exhibition (API Expo 2026) on April 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China sex toy makers cautiously embrace AI wave
CHINA
18-04-2026 15:03 HKT
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
China's SenseTime to raise $3.25 billion in share placing to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
17-04-2026 14:14 HKT
Cast member Val Kilmer attends a news conference for the film "Twixt" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/File Photo
Val Kilmer returns via AI as filmmakers test Hollywood's red line
WORLD
16-04-2026 12:06 HKT
igurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Adobe logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS
Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:37 HKT
Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS
EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:34 HKT
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.