logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Outrage in China after streaming site debuts AI actor 'database'

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A TV screen shows iQiYI's artists database on Nadou pro, iQIYI’s AI product for professional film and television production, during the iQIYI World Conference in Beijing on April 20, 2026. (AFP)
A TV screen shows iQiYI's artists database on Nadou pro, iQIYI’s AI product for professional film and television production, during the iQIYI World Conference in Beijing on April 20, 2026. (AFP)

China's equivalent of Netflix, iQIYI, faced backlash on Monday over a new initiative that facilitates the use of actors' likenesses in artificially generated dramas and films.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 100 celebrities have joined a platform to connect with makers of AI-generated content interested in using their image, a senior executive told a conference in Beijing.

China's entertainment industry has rapidly embraced the use of artificial intelligence, with AI-generated films and shows a common feature on video platforms.

A slate of Chinese actors took to social media to declare they had not or would not sign up to the "artist database", with fans decrying iQIYI's apparent move to reduce work for human actors.

The streaming site called the backlash a "misunderstanding" and insisted actors would retain control over how their image was used in AI-generated content.

"We are not currently licensing the likeness of actors," iQIYI Senior Vice President Liu Wenfeng told AFP.

"Rather, we are enabling AI creators and actors to more quickly establish connections through Nadou Pro," he said, referring to the company's new AI tool targeted at filmmakers.

Users can input prompts into Nadou Pro to generate short films and use it for editing, according to a live demonstration on Monday.

"There's a misunderstanding here," Liu said. "What kind of drama, which shot -- everything needs to be confirmed by the actor."

Fans were also angered by comments made by iQIYI chief executive Gong Yu suggesting fully human-made work could become "intangible cultural heritage" -- a phrase used in Chinese to describe a relic of the past worth preserving.

The phrase "iQIYI went nuts" was the most-discussed topic on social media platform Weibo by mid-day.

"If actors all turn into AI, what warmth will these works of literature and art have?" read one post.

Experts warn there are risks involved in allowing AI to use a person's image.

"Once an artist's image data is used for training platform models, there are technical risks such as model fine-tuning, data leakage and unauthorised secondary training, which are difficult to eliminate," Li Zhenwu, a lawyer from Shanghai Star Law Firm, told AFP.

"This means that an artist's digital assets may be reused...completely outside of their control," Li added.

(AFP)

iQIYIAIdatabase

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of TikTok's parent company ByteDance is seen at its booth during an organised media tour to the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
ByteDance profit plunges over 70pc in 2025 on surging AI spending: mainland media
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
Graphic content / People visit the Shanghai International Adult Products Industry Exhibition (API Expo 2026) on April 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China sex toy makers cautiously embrace AI wave
CHINA
18-04-2026 15:03 HKT
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
China's SenseTime to raise $3.25 billion in share placing to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
17-04-2026 14:14 HKT
Cast member Val Kilmer attends a news conference for the film "Twixt" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill/File Photo
Val Kilmer returns via AI as filmmakers test Hollywood's red line
WORLD
16-04-2026 12:06 HKT
igurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Adobe logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS
Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:37 HKT
Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS
EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:34 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed ASML logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
ASML lifts 2026 forecast as surging AI demand boosts new orders for chip equipment
FINANCE
15-04-2026 14:46 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic talking to the Trump administration about its next AI model, co-founder says
INNOVATION
14-04-2026 15:08 HKT
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
OpenAI's US$852 billion valuation faces investor scrutiny amid strategy shift, FT reports
FINANCE
14-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Visitors look at a display of semiconductor devices at the SuperSiC booth during SEMICON China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China's export engine stutters as Iran war wipes out AI-driven gains
CHINA
14-04-2026 12:45 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
19-04-2026 18:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.