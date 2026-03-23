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INNOVATION

Alibaba launches latest agentic AI platform with international unit's Accio Work

INNOVATION
52 mins ago
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A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
AlibabaAI agentOpenClaw

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