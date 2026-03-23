Alibaba launches latest agentic AI platform with international unit's Accio Work

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Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle
22-03-2026 17:54 HKT
Alibaba sees adjusted net drop 67pc to 16.7b yuan
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Alibaba's AI strategy shift comes into focus with big bets on agents
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Baidu joins China's OpenClaw frenzy with new AI agents
18-03-2026 11:30 HKT
Alibaba launches AI platform for enterprises as agent craze sweeps China
17-03-2026 12:04 HKT
Alibaba CEO takes helm of new AI-focused business group
16-03-2026 22:29 HKT