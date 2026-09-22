Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, September 23

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, September 23.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Race Meeting: 23/09/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – NAM FUNG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#3 Soaring Bronco missed the placings for the first time since joining Mark Newnham’s yard when resuming from a wide draw at Sha Tin, where he raced wide throughout. Barrier 4 gives him a significant map upgrade today and the first-time blinkers add another point of interest. #11 Oriental Surprise gets Zac Purton for a sixth time as he bids to finally break through at start 30. He has been consistently around the mark on a place line and barrier 3 gives him every chance to land the right run. #8 Telecom Power was eye-catching first-up over 1,200m, finishing fourth without much luck late. Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim brings him in well and, despite the middle draw, his form gives her a genuine chance to get on the board at Happy Valley. #6 All Are Mine needs plenty of luck from barrier 11 and will likely settle back before launching late, but race fitness is on his side after a good first-up run at Sha Tin.

Race 2 – DEEP WATER BAY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Bits Superstar finished 11th first-up but never got a clear crack at them in the straight. Purton takes over from Britney Wong and reunites with him for the first time since riding him to second five starts ago. The race looks set to unfold favorably and he can be hard to hold out. #4 Matzden put the writing on the wall first-up at Sha Tin when runner-up to Spicy Standard. With that run under his belt, he looks ready to win. #7 Silver Spurs cannot be ignored from barrier 1, where his early speed should put him straight into a winning position, although the amount of pace engaged could find him out late. #12 Majestic Delight is capable of improving back at Happy Valley after a first-up no-show at Sha Tin, and the inside draw gives him a better platform to do so.

Race 3 – WONG CHUK HANG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Akermanis Gold signed off last season with his best run yet when tackling this track and trip for the first time, flashing home into fifth from a wide draw. He has trialed very well for his return and barrier 2 should allow him to settle much closer today. #2 Shooting To Top ticks plenty of boxes, finally getting a kinder draw after four wide gates since his breakthrough win. He returns to barrier 7 today, the same gate he won from, and Zac Purton takes over for the second time. #5 Amazing Gaze won smartly first-up after threatening to break through on more than one occasion, and barrier 3 gives him every chance to repeat the dose. #7 Decision Link finished fifth first-up, but there was merit in the run given the slowly run race, and he can build on that.

Race 4 – DEEP WATER BAY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Cloud Nine was knocking on the door late last season, capped by an unlucky fourth at the track and trip when his run went awry from a wide draw. He slides into barrier 2 today, which should give him a far cleaner run and every chance to convert. #1 Friends Of Shajing backs up quickly after finishing 10th last week, having raced wide throughout and weakening. Reuniting with Jerry Chau is significant, and barrier 8 should give the pair a better opportunity to find cover. #3 Leading Dragon will look to make all in the running, and the gear change may give him that extra edge. #11 Podium can run a race from barrier 1 after a first-up ninth at Sha Tin, where he never saw much clear galloping room late.

Race 5 – THE HONG KONG COUNTRY CLUB CHALLENGE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Vermilion Tempest ran several good races last season and looked close to a win more than once, often despite things not going his way. A low draw gives him a kind map today and keeps him in the conversation in a wide-open race. #5 Inno Super has race fitness on his side after placing third for the second straight time two weeks ago. Barrier 3 will give him every chance to land the right run and there should be few excuses. #3 Ivy League has gone a long time without winning, but the inside draw gives him the chance to get the set-up he needs to bounce back. #9 Viva Firecracker broke through at his final run last season with an all-the-way win. Barrier 11 is awkward, but the speed map is not straightforward and he may still be able to find the front without doing too much work.

Race 6 – ISLAND HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Superb King was gallant first-up, racing wide throughout from barrier 12 yet still finding enough to kick in the straight before being collared by the in-form Jumbo Blessing. With that run under his belt and a kinder draw today, he gets the chance to turn the tables. #1 Jumbo Blessing has to overcome the poor recent record of favorites over 1,000m at Happy Valley on the C course, but the broader picture is stronger. He is chasing a hat-trick, remains in fine form and still looks to have more to come. #12 Mapogo has so far been a morning glory, regularly trialing well without reproducing it under race conditions, but the summer break and a potentially favorable first-up set-up give him another chance to translate that work to race day. #9 Harmony Fire earns respect for consistency after again running well first-up when fourth behind Jumbo Blessing.

Race 7 – MOUNT BUTLER HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#12 Daryl Flash was coming to hand late last season but repeatedly had wide draws to overcome, including barrier 12 in both runs at this track and trip. He now gets in at the foot of the weights in Class 3, has trialed well leading in and deserves another look. #3 Akashvani reunites with Zac Purton second-up, which is noteworthy after Purton jumped aboard third-up last season when Hayes brought him to this track and trip and they won. Barrier 10 is not ideal, but he arrives off an eye-catching first-up effort and looks ready to progress. #11 Prestige Always gets in with next to no weight after Nichola Yuen’s claim and that helps as he rises back into Class 3 after ending last season with a win at the top of Class 4. #9 King Miles is an intriguing runner from barrier 1 on the quick back-up after being eased down late when caught in traffic.

Race 8 – MOUNT BUTLER HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Danica’s Choice hit his straps late last season after switching to Happy Valley, breaking through for his first Hong Kong win before rising back into Class 3 and missing by only a nose. He has trialed very well for his return and gives the impression there is more to come this season. #11 Leading Agility was a stable-transfer success for Danny Shum, winning two of five after joining the yard. He sees Class 3 now, but the soft draw is ideal in a race loaded with speed, allowing him to camp just off them and pounce late. #5 Pegas needs things to fall his way early from barrier 11, but his form keeps him right in this after signing off last season with a second to Sky Cap here. #2 Straight To Glory can let the speed go and looks one to watch charging into it late.

Race 9 – TAI HANG HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:50 | 1800m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Seraph Gabriel comes to Happy Valley for the first time and reunites with Purton, who last rode him when fifth in the Derby three starts ago. He won his return trial in good fashion and, after only six local starts last season, looks like a horse ready to break through after benefiting from an off-season. #10 Windlord has race fitness on his side after showing marked improvement first-up at his first run for Tony Cruz, placing second on his Happy Valley debut despite being held up too long in the straight. #1 Ka Ying Generation finds a weaker race than he has been contesting in many recent starts, and the switch to Happy Valley could spark improvement, especially from barrier 1. #7 Romantic Gladiator backs up quickly, should appreciate the extra trip and draws barrier 2 for a soft run throughout.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 3, 11, 8, 6

Race 2: 10, 4, 7, 12

Race 3: 8, 2, 5, 7

Race 4: 6, 1, 3, 11

Race 5: 4, 5, 3, 9

Race 6: 4, 1, 12, 9

Race 7: 12, 3, 11, 9

Race 8: 8, 11, 5, 2

Race 9: 2, 10, 1, 7

Jackpot information for 23 September, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.