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HONG KONG RACING

Fast Network's Japan campaign in doubt after Centaur Stakes defeat

HONG KONG RACING
28 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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Fast Network's Japanese campaign looks over after the Hong Kong sprinter finished a well-beaten 15th of 16 in the Group 2 Centaur Stakes (1200m) at Hanshin on Sunday, while trainer Dennis Yip Chor-hung blamed a recurring throat problem.

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Australian jockey Damian Lane had the six-year-old positioned perfectly from barrier eight, settling on the pace as tearaway leader Puro Magic strode lengths clear of the main group, but Fast Network gave ground quickly on straightening.

"He jumped well, but he only just stayed on over the last 200 (meters),” Yip said. “I scoped him after the race and he has had the problem before, but maybe this time, it's come again – it's very disappointing."

The run was meant to be the first of two in Japan for a horse stuck behind all-conquering sprinter Ka Ying Rising, and Yip was hoping the Japanese sprinting stocks would prove less competitive.

There were worries in the pre-race parade, too. Fast Network was listed at 506 kilograms (1116 pounds), more than 88 pounds below his peak Hong Kong racing weight of over 1200 pounds.

Flicker Jab, a clear second throughout, rallied past Puro Magic over the final 50m to win by a length in 1m 06.90s – a fourth straight victory and sixth in eight for young trainer Shota Nishizono. Group 1 winner Mama Cocha was third.

The Group 1 Sprinters Stakes is scheduled for September 27 at Nakayama.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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