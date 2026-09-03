Luke Middlebrook's Raceday Focus: Zac Purton and trainers out to make a fast start at Sha Tin

Purton has ridden a winner at each of the past eight season openers and has 10 rides on Sunday, while Jamie Richards and David Eustace both have horses primed to fire first-up at Sha Tin.

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Purton primed



Zac Purton has the book to make his usual fast start and, in his case, usual means at least one winner at each of the past eight season openers, including a five-timer last year.

That flurry was no one-off. Purton rode seven winners from 23 rides through the first three meetings last season and 10 from 48 after six. On Sunday, he rides in all 10 races for seven trainers, with Ka Ying Rising the obvious headline act.

But there is depth beyond the champion sprinter, with several younger horses looking capable of making further progress this season. Winning Ovation returned from injury to win three of his first six starts and returns under more suitable conditions after two forgivable defeats. Circuit Champion has caught the eye in two trials under Purton, while Master Payment steps into Class 3 for the first time after breaking through at his third start in the style of a horse ready for the rise.

All 10 rides have a case to be made, with both Class 5 mounts — Sunny Q and Amazing Duck — being leading chances, while Positive Smile catches the eye with Purton taking the ride for the first time.

Richards ready

Jamie Richards seems intent on another flying start, 12 months after opening day produced a Sha Tin double before he added two more winners at the first Happy Valley meeting.

The preparation points the same way this season, with four of Richards’ five runners on Sunday having been given two trials ahead of their returns.

Groovy Feeling gets the first chance after winning on this card last season in Class 4. He failed to place in his next starts and his rating dipped, but he now resumes from a career-low mark of 35. Thunder Prince follows in the second race, dropping to 1,000m in first-time blinkers after two encouraging trials, while barrier 11 will prove an advantage on the straight course.

Jamie Richards' runners look ready to hit the ground running. HKJC

Matzden has also had two trials and appears better equipped after taking time to acclimatize following his arrival on a rating of 64 in Class 3. He began to find his feet once dropping into Class 4 and signed off last season with a close fourth after racing wide throughout. Goldentronicmighty has followed the same two-trial route and draws barrier one, while Jubilant Winner’s four wins last term included two early-season victories.

Back to basics

David Eustace only took over Light Years Glory late last season, but the gelding showed enough in two starts for the new stable to suggest a second career win is not far away.

His first run for Eustace came over 1,400m at Sha Tin, where he drew barrier 12 and Bowman was instructed to ride him conservatively from the wide gate, settling near the rear. That proved a difficult position given the way the race was run, but Light Years Glory still closed off strongly and produced one of the better efforts against the race shape.

David Eustace has Light Years Glory primed. HKJC

Things did not go smoothly next time out at Happy Valley over the extended mile, either. Light Years Glory raced keenly and pulled hard before Bowman elected to make a mid-race move approaching the 900m, eventually finding the lead near the 600m. The move did not pay off, and the horse also returned with blood in the trachea.

Eustace now returns Light Years Glory to basics first-up, back to the scene of his debut victory in Griffin company in May 2025, and his trial has been one of the standouts.

Six Up Play

The Six Up ticket revolves around Race 5 #7 Light Years Glory, who looks one of the standout plays on the card. The David Eustace-trained sprinter caught the eye in two starts for the stable last season, showing enough promise to suggest another win is within reach. He returns to 1200m after an impressive trial and looks ready to make his presence felt first-up.

Six Up Play

Race 1: #4 Sunny Q, #6 Verbier, #7 So My Folks

Race 2: #9 Thunder Prince, #2 Rapid Phantom, #6 Mabubu

Race 3: #1 Ka Ying Rising (banker)

Race 4: #1 Amazing Duck, #4 I Excelle, #5 Fighting Machine

Race 5: #7 Light Years Glory (banker)

Race 6: #3 Matzden, #4 Ka Ying Resilience

54 combinations, HK$108 at 20 percent