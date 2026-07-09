Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, July 12

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, July 12.

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Race Meeting: 12/07/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – MIRACULOUS HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:00 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#4 Golden Fortune has found the right grade since dropping into Class 5, running back-to-back seconds and looking ready to break through. #12 Smart Beauty maps for a good run from barrier 3 and has slid far enough in the ratings to play a part in a weak race. #1 Beauty Missile needs luck from the widest stall, but his form reads well enough for this and he rates a genuine chance if the draw does not undo him. #11 Dragon Sunrise has been costly to follow after finding several races where he has had his chance, but back-to-back thirds keep him in the mix and he can be right there again.

Race 2 – MR AWARD HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

16:30 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#11 Speedy Trident gets the right set-up from barrier 3 and his last-start second said he is ready to win, especially after being held up for a good portion of the straight. #7 Double Bingo has been knocking on the door since switching to Ricky Yiu, placing four times from six starts, and Purton staying aboard is a clear positive. #10 Exceed The Wish can make proper use of barrier 1 and map with every chance after a luckless sixth from an outside stall. #9 Draco was narrowly beaten into fourth on stable debut for Cody Mo and the switch to Jerry Chau is meaningful.

Race 3 – PINGWU SPARK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 Flying Sniper gets the map upgrade he needs, coming into barrier 4 after jumping from gate 10 last start, when he settled well back before flashing home into fifth after a checkered passage. #6 Grand Patch is an improving three-year-old who ran his best race yet third-up when placed third, and barrier 2 gives him the right run to keep progressing. #10 Voyage Boss will jump and run from barrier 1 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim and should give them something to chase. #2 Flash Current is more than capable in this grade and, if the pace is on, he is one who can work into it late.

Race 4 – MEDIC KINGDOM HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:30 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Rising Phoenix returns to Class 4, where he is much better placed to bounce back after finding Class 3 a stretch too far. He has trialed well since, winning his heat in good style, and looks ready to show up again. #5 Lucky Man pulled up with vet excuses last start and is better than that run. Barrier 1 gives him the right set-up to return to form. #14 Fighting Machine makes his stable debut for Tony Cruz and showed marked improvement in his second trial for the yard. At odds, he has some intrigue. #1 Harold Win has barrier 14 to navigate, but in a race without much early speed, Ethan Brown has the opportunity to slide across and find a spot and give a sight.

Race 5 – BIG PROFIT HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Lunar Dash has had three runs for Brett Crawford and all have come from outside stalls. Today he gets the complete set-up change, with barrier 1 and Purton back in the saddle, and he will take beating. #3 Ka Ying Resilience was well supported first-up and duly delivered with a smart win. There should be more to come. #10 Green Angel showed good improvement in a recent trial and could be ready to take that to race day. #2 Hayday will give a good sight under Nichola Yuen’s claim and looks the one they have to reel in.

Race 6 – VICTORY MARVEL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

18:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Prime Winister is still doing plenty wrong in his races, but there is clearly something there. Bowman going on helps, a true tempo should also suit and he can take a step forward second-up. #6 Silver Spurs won very well from the front last start and, with a similar run, can be there again. #1 Oldtown has been racing well since the stable switch to Mark Newnham and only needs some early luck from barrier 11 to play his part. #2 Prestige Always should lead under Nichola Yuen if his recent trial is any guide, and he can give them something to run down.

Race 7 – SOLAR HEI HEI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:00 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Smart Fat Cat backs up quickly after being well backed into favoritism last week, only for an outside stall to leave him racing wide. Barrier 4 gives him the map upgrade he needs and that looks the key. #3 Packing Fighter has taken a step forward since switching to Danny Shum, although another wide draw makes things awkward again. #4 Vivacious Win is yet to show up at Sha Tin, but he returns in good form after shedding his maiden tag in good style two starts ago before backing it up with a third. #5 Absolute Honour is suited back to the mile after failing to see out 1,800m last time.

Race 8 – THE HONG KONG RACEHORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (HANDICAP)

Class 1 (85+ rating)

19:35 | 1600m | HKD $4,075,000

#5 Sagacious Life made a nice start for Caspar Fownes when third on stable debut, and the set-up improves again second-up for the yard. Moreira goes on from barrier 2 and he gets every chance to win. #9 Silvery Breeze can settle much closer from barrier 1 after jumping from barrier 10 last start, giving him a decent map upgrade. #4 Soleil Fighter will try to lead throughout again after dictating under cheap sectionals last time. If he gets the same control, he can take catching. #2 Beauty Joy is thriving and maps for another sweet run, giving him every chance to go back-to-back.

Race 9 – JOY AND FUN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Gold Patch is a smart three-year-old who has won three from five this season and looks well placed to keep climbing. He has been freshened since early May, when he worked hard early from barrier 11, and his trial win for this return was encouraging. Purton sticking with him is another strong pointer. #5 Pi Legend won nicely on the all-weather at his stable debut for Brett Crawford and now switches back to turf, which should not be an issue. There looks more to come. #8 Papaya Brose is trending the right way and gets in with less weight as he steps into Class 3. #11 Causeway King can lead from barrier 2 and give a sight, with more measured sectionals likely to improve his chances.

Race 10 – SIGHT WINNER HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

20:45 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#8 Aerovolanic was badly held up last start and never had a clear crack at them, so his fifth was better than it reads. The mile is the query, with only one previous run at the trip, but barrier 3 gives him the right run in a competitive race. #5 Smart Avenue is a much better chance back at Sha Tin after a troubled run at Happy Valley, and Purton staying in the saddle is key. #12 Big Return showed he is up to this grade last start, running a nice second to Endued after his Class 4 hat-trick, and the light weight helps. #4 Lucky Sam Gor maps as a winning chance again from barrier 4 after bouncing back to winning ways with a daring Hugh Bowman ride.

Race 11 – ALL YOU WISH HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 Almighty Lightning chases back-to-back wins and a third victory from six starts this season. He looks a nice three-year-old who has done plenty right, and barrier 1 gives him all the favors after he won going away from barrier 14 last time. #1 Super Express has been consistent all season, with a win and five seconds from seven starts, and this easier contest gives him every chance to be right there again. #9 Monarch County has yet to fire in five Class 3 attempts, but he closed off well behind Almighty Lightning last start and today’s map gives him a better platform. #7 Majestic Valour gets Purton back in the saddle and the tongue-tie goes on, two changes that make him worth keeping safe.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 4, 12, 1, 11

Race 2: 11, 7, 10, 9

Race 3: 13, 6, 10, 2

Race 4: 2, 5, 14, 1

Race 5: 1, 3, 10, 2

Race 6: 5, 6, 1, 2

Race 7: 10, 3, 4, 5

Race 8: 5, 9, 4, 2

Race 9: 4, 5, 8, 11

Race 10: 8, 5, 12, 4

Race 11: 6, 1, 9, 7

Jackpot information for 12 July, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$7,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be topped-up to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.