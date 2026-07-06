Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, July 8

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, July 8.

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Race Meeting: 08/07/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "B" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – KICK OFF HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:30 | 1000m | HKD $875,000

#3 Happy United ticks plenty of boxes as he tries to snap a 903-day run without a win, dropping into Class 5 for the first time with barrier 1 and Zac Purton aboard. Purton has not ridden him since a third in January last year, and this looks the right set-up for him to break through. #8 Thousand Cups will appreciate an inside draw after two runs from wider gates and should show enough early speed to put himself into a good position and make his own luck. #2 Always My Folks is a better chance back in trip after winning at the track and distance two starts ago before a close-up fifth over 1,200m. #1 Country Dancer won well two runs ago and backed it up with a fast-finishing third after losing early ground and settling well back.

Race 2 – FREE KICK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:00 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Charming Legend put the writing on the wall when dropping into Class 4 last start, leading and giving a good sight before holding on for second. He draws barrier 1 today and Moreira should have tactical options from there. #1 Another Zonda has trialed well since his last-start fourth and has the potential to lead this lot and give a good sight. #8 Happy Smile is progressing nicely and will relish coming into a low draw after a flashing-light sixth from an outside stall at Sha Tin. #6 Shooting To Top needs early luck from barrier 12, but the Cody Mo stable is in fine form and Purton taking over the reins does not go unnoticed.

Race 3 – VOLLEY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:30 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Beauty Show is improving with racing and the three-year-old should only get better with time. This looks a suitable race for him to break through, with the map in his favor and a nice trial between runs suggesting he is ready to peak. #1 Grand Nova has held his form since winning at the track and distance, trialing soundly since, and should get the right run to try to make it back-to-back wins. #11 Jumbo Blessing comes off a poor trip, but there was merit in his fast-finishing sixth when beaten only two lengths. #9 Jackson Habit makes his stable debut for Jamie Richards and there was improvement in his most recent trial. Barrier 12 is the query, but at odds he has some intrigue.

Race 4 – EIGHT TO GLORY, Presented by Lenovo

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Forza Toro resumes after trialing impressively and looks one of Caspar Fownes’ stronger remaining chances to tighten his grip on the trainers’ championship. Moreira gets barrier 1 and every chance to deliver the four-year-old’s first win. #5 Lucky Year comes to Happy Valley for the first time with strong Sha Tin form behind him. Atzeni stays aboard, he draws sweetly in barrier 2 and should get the kind run to test the favorite. #4 The Azure won very well two starts ago, then had barrier 12 to overcome next time, settling back before still running on well into sixth. His map looks much kinder today. #6 Precision Hope is on the cusp of a win, improving with each start and beaten only half a length into second last time.

Race 5 – GOAL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Ace Power has not been with Mark Newnham long and resumes after a forgettable run up in trip. Two starts ago at the track and distance, he never had a clear crack at them late, so there was merit in his sixth. He has trialed well for his return and barrier 4 looks ideal. #3 Superb King went too quick in front last start and faded late into fourth, beaten under two lengths. More measured sectionals can put him right back in the finish. #4 Good Luck Happy resumed from a lengthy break with a sound third and has shown enough in limited starts to suggest a win is close. #6 King Oberon keeps Purton in the saddle after their narrow third last time, and that alone makes him hard to leave out.

Race 6 – HEADER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Leading Agility looks hard to beat from barrier 3 after an impressive trial since his last-start third, when he had no luck in the run before getting out late. The switch to Purton is timely and he gets his chance to put them away. #3 Forerunner is holding good form, breaking through for his first win of the season two starts ago before a fast-finishing fourth from a wide draw. Barrier 2 gives him a major map upgrade. #1 Bright Day has trialed well since his last-start seventh, when he was held up at a crucial stage, and he can be given another chance. #9 Thunder Prince gets barrier 1 for the first time in a while, bringing a much kinder map and a way back into the conversation.

Race 7 – BREAKAWAY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#11 Robot Lucky Star ran a slashing fifth at his first start for the Mark Newnham stable, when drawn wide and ridden cold, out the back and conceding too much ground. His map gets a big boost today from barrier 3, and he can take a big step forward. #3 Bunta Baby resumed with a fast-finishing third and has clearly come back in good order. #5 California Blitz resumes from barrier 2 and should get a better run than some of his more fancied rivals. #8 Dancing Classics is better than his recent runs and has to be given another chance on best form, especially with the run he should receive here.

Race 8 – HAT TRICK HANDICAP

Class 2 (90–65 rating)

22:15 | 1800m | HKD $3,120,000

#5 Joy Of Spring gets back to his pet track and distance, where he is two from three, and his mark has come back far enough to put him within striking range again. The race should set up nicely for him and he will be hard to hold out. #3 Liveandletlive should lead in a race without much speed on paper and give a good sight, although the extended ratings band leaves him poorly weighted. #6 Without Compare steps to 1,800m for the first time and tries to stay unbeaten at Happy Valley after two wins over 1,650m. He is still untapped and there should be more to come from the four-year-old. #2 Beauty Alliance needs early luck from barrier 12, but his form keeps him firmly in the mix.

Race 9 – PENALTY SHOOTOUT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Target Audience chases back-to-back wins after scoring comfortably at his first look at the track and distance last start. That was only his second win from eight local starts and there looks to be more in store. #1 Aurio should appreciate what looks a genuine tempo and can be the one flashing home late. He comes off a luckless fifth and, from barrier 3 today, should be able to map more favorably. #11 Wings Of War has not placed in eight starts this season, but he has been close up while sliding down the ratings. A true tempo and barrier 1 give him the chance to work into it late. #7 King Profit gets the key jockey change with Purton taking over, although the map is the query with so much speed on paper.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 3, 8, 2, 1

Race 2: 2, 1, 8, 6

Race 3: 4, 1, 11, 9

Race 4: 1, 5, 4, 6

Race 5: 10, 3, 4, 6

Race 6: 4, 3, 1, 9

Race 7: 11, 3, 5, 8

Race 8: 5, 3, 6, 2

Race 9: 4, 1, 11, 7

Jackpot information for 8 July, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be topped-up to the fourth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.