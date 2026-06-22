"I was having a go at myself": Zac Purton on post-race comments

Zac Purton clarified his post race “pilot error” comments delivered after Little Paradise’s season-ending Group 3 Premier Cup win over 1400 meters on Sunday at Sha Tin.

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After Little Paradise returned to the winner’s enclosure Purton told the broadcast that “pilot error” had been partly to blame for the horse’s failures since winning the Classic Mile and that criticism of the horse’s trainer Jimmy Ting Koon-ho had been unfair.



Some took that as a shot at rival jockey Vincent Ho Chak-yiu, who had taken over from Purton through the Four-year-old Classic Series, but Purton said he was owning his own ride when he reunited with the horse and was tenth in the Champions Mile.



“I was having a go at myself,” Purton told The Standard.



Little Paradise went up six points when re-assessed by the Jockey Club handicappers on Monday and the stated aim is now the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile in December.



Purton said there was still work to do before Little Paradise can fulfil the early promise that came to fruition with a brilliant win in the Hong Kong Classic Mile and again on Sunday, with failures as favorite in the Classic Cup and Hong Kong Derby showing the horse still has work to do with his racing manners.



“The horse doesn’t help himself – which is half the battle – and he hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do,” said Purton, who opted not to ride the horse in the Classic Series after some impressive performances at 1400m. “The reason I didn’t ride him in the Classic Mile is because I didn’t think he could run a mile.



“I think today he showed that in a strong run 1400m, he was out on his feet, but in the Classic Mile he got a soft run and held up against his own age - he was able to do it.



“The challenge now is whether or not he can do it against the older horses – he does feel like he is improving and getting better, so I am hopeful about next season.”