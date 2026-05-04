Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, May 6

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Wednesday, May 6.

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Race Meeting: 06/05/2026 Sha Tin - AWT

Race 1 – OSMANTHUS HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:45 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#9 Meepmeep is still chasing a win this season but he has been knocking on the door, finishing second twice at this track and trip before stepping up to 1800m last time and running on for a game fifth despite trouble at the start. Barrier 2 gives Bowman the chance to position him closer and give him his shot. #11 Go Go Go made all to beat Meepmeep two runs ago, then drew 12 next time and was forced to settle back. Barrier 4 brings him back into a handier role. #6 Lucky Generations reunites with Moreira, who has partnered him for one of his two career wins, but barrier 12 and the rise to 1650m are the queries. A good trial since helps. #1 Hailtothevictors also beat Meepmeep two runs ago, then did it tougher from barrier 10 last time, settling near last before closing into fourth, and the map improves from a mid-draw today.

Race 2 – MAGNOLIA HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:15 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#3 No Other Choice drops into Class 5 for the first time and Moreira taking over is an immediate tick. He is still chasing his first win, but his recent runs have been good enough to stack up at this level. #9 Robot Knight has been edging towards a Class 5 win since dropping into the grade four runs ago. Barrier 3 is an improvement on barrier 11 last time, and a good trial between runs has him arriving in the right shape. #8 Macanese Master has been ultra consistent this season, two wins and four placings from nine starts, and his early speed keeps putting him in the right spot. The switch to Ethan Brown is a positive. #4 Shinyu Kokoroe tries Class 5 for the first time and warrants respect. His last run was better than it reads, closing off well against the race shape and not beaten far.

Race 3 – CARNATION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Lakeshore Hero has had little help from the gate since winning first-up this season, drawing no lower than barrier 10 in six runs since. Barrier 2 is the major change and can make a big difference, and at the foot of the weights he gets the chance to bounce back for David Hall, who has been in good order on the all-weather this season. #4 Cloud Nine is improving with racing and steps out in first-time blinkers, but there is no trial in the headgear as a guide. On form, he is ready to win a race. #7 Juicy Dragon can be upgraded after a poor trip last time, with the fifth carrying more merit than it reads. #6 Mega Captain has his second start and has trialed well between runs to hint at legitimate improvement. The all-weather could be what he is looking for, and Bowman taking the ride is a key booking.

Race 4 – LOTUS HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–35 rating)

20:15 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Enthralled is worth another look after a first try in Class 4 that never really worked out, finishing eighth beaten two and a quarter lengths. It was a better run than it reads and he is better than that on ability and can take a step forward with a cleaner trip. #4 Perfect Team also had excuses when fifth at his first attempt in Class 4 and he looks capable of improving on that effort second time in the grade. #9 Yoda’s Choice is a fast beginner who can press on, and Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim will ensure he gives a bold sight from on pace. #3 Forever Folks is proven at this track and trip and has enjoyed a good season since joining Danny Shum, winning twice from eight starts. He returns fresh off a good trial and looks ready to run well again.

Race 5 – CARNATION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 California Bay switches to the all-weather for the first time from barrier 2 after three runs where things have been against him, wide draws or fast tempos, and he looks set to get a cleaner run. He is still a maiden, but the set-up points to a big run. #1 Tourbillon Golfer can bounce back at this level anytime and barrier 1 gives him the chance to use his early speed to take the lead, with Yuen’s 10lb claim adding to the appeal. #8 Flying Sniper brings strong form and his last two efforts have rated well against the race shape, finishing strongly into fifth and seventh with good closing splits. #2 Light Years Glory is coming back to hand on the all-weather, placing third last time after a fast-finishing fourth prior. He looks ready to play a role again.

Race 6 – CHAMOMILE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:15 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 California Star gets the map change he has been waiting for, drawing barrier 2 after jumping from 14, 10, and 12 in his last three runs since winning four starts ago. A clean break remains the question mark, but the gate is a clear upgrade in an ultra-competitive race. #5 Blossomy is still lightly raced with only five starts and has taken to the all-weather, running a close-up ninth two runs ago before breaking through well last time. There looks to be more upside. #4 Luck Is Back resumes after a bleed and makes his first start for the Pierre Ng stable. His trials have been passable, most recently finishing off well late, and he is the one at odds who catches the eye. #11 Bull Attitude has adapted well to the all-weather and looks close to a win on the surface. Barrier 3 sets him up for every chance.

Race 7 – CARNATION HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Good Chap is worth another look after his hat-trick bid went awry last start, posted wide throughout and never getting the right run. He has since been freshened and trialed nicely, suggesting he is ready to bounce back. #11 Conrad The Great gets a better set-up from barrier 4 and his recent form stacks up, runner-up behind Igor Stravinsky and Good Chap two and three runs ago. The switch to Badel also adds to the appeal. #3 Fun N Fun Together has his third run since the class drop and comes off a third, and he is capable of bouncing back to winning ways in this grade at any time. Purton is a key booking, having partnered both of his career wins. #10 Silver Spurs has had little go right in recent starts and his form reads better than the results. He is one to keep safe with the Moreira-Fownes pairing.

Race 8 – CAMELLIA HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:15 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#9 Endeared gets the right set-up from barrier 2 and, with key rivals drawn wide, that map advantage can be the difference. #7 Sky Vino has barrier 10 to navigate, but Moreira can still work him into a position early with positive tactics. #11 Nezha is better than his latest run, which came over 1800m on turf and can be overlooked. His win at this track and trip at the top of Class 4 three runs ago, followed by a closing seventh from barrier 12, reads far better, and barrier 4 plus the return to the all-weather bring him back into the picture. #1 Talents Ambition has the ability to win a race like this, but barrier 11 makes his task harder. He gets back anyway and will need a cleaner passage than most to finish over the top.

Race 9 – BEGONIA HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Blazing Wind gets Purton back aboard, the key booking after he partnered both of his wins this season. Barrier 2 sets him up for the right run and he looks the one to beat after a luckless fourth behind Victory Sky. #2 Victory Sky won with Purton last time and now benefits from Nichola Yuen’s 10lb claim, while barrier 3 gives him every chance to land in the right spot. #3 Galactic Voyage brings strong Sha Tin turf form to the all-weather, and his latest fourth behind Crimson Flash reads well in a race like this. He looks well placed in this ratings band. #4 Aurora Patch comes off back-to-back seconds and, despite barrier 10, has the form to be there again with a cleaner run early.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 9, 11, 6, 1

Race 2: 3, 9, 8, 4

Race 3: 12, 4, 7, 6

Race 4: 2, 4, 9, 3

Race 5: 10, 1, 8, 2

Race 6: 3, 5, 4, 11

Race 7: 4, 11, 3, 10

Race 8: 9, 7, 11, 1

Race 9: 7, 2, 3, 4

Jackpot information for 6 May, Wednesday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.