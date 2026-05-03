logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Lion Rock Trophy in play as Size plots next move for Sky Jewellery

HONG KONG RACING
39 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

John Size will weigh up a start in the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy with Sky Jewellery after the comeback horse posted a strong Class 2 win in unsuitably wet conditions at Sha Tin yesterday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Last season's champion griffin – Hong Kong racing's equivalent of rookie of the year – was ruled out of this season's Classic Series and a shot at the BMW Hong Kong Derby after suffering an exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage, commonly known as "a bleed," which brings a mandatory three-month break from racing.

Since returning, Sky Jewellery has won two-from-two and will now have a rating approaching triple figures after handicappers assess his 1-3/4 length win against a strong field.

That would put the Lion Rock Trophy on May 31 in play but as usual the 13-time champion trainer was non-committal – even if he was effusive in his praise.

"We will get him home and take a look at him and then we will make a plan for the rest of the season," Size said. "He has recovered well but his condition is always something that is going to be there and that we are going to have to think about. But he has come back very strong and continued to go on with things from where he left off."

Adding to the merit of the win was the way the odds-on favorite handled the testing ground under Andrea Atzeni.

"He struggled a little bit in the ground but because of the horse he is, he was able to overcome it," Size said. "That is what good horses do, they overcome adversity to win."

Sky Jewellery is a rarity in Hong Kong – a homebred who has stayed with the man who bred him. Most horses are purchased by Hong Kong owners from races, barrier trials or yearling sales. Owner Tung Moon Fai, who also bred 2016 Classic Mile and Classic Cup winner Sun Jewellery, co-owned Sky Jewellery’s dam Rollout The Carpet, who won the 2012 New Zealand 1,000 Guineas. 

“Mr Tung breeds quite a few horses and he sticks at it. And like most breeders he has to take the good with the bad, it can be a thankless exercise, but with this horse he might be repaid for many years of trying to breed a good horse,” Size said.

John Size Andrea Atzeni Sky Jewellery Sha Tin Horse Racing

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Read More
Owner Peter Lau proven right as Romantic Thor blitzes field
HONG KONG RACING
36 mins ago
RACEDAY REVIEW: Size keeps the winners coming, Atzeni gets the best out of Baby Sakura, and Enthusium makes his mark
HONG KONG RACING
42 mins ago
Queen Mother Memorial an 'interesting event' as Tony Cruz seeks five
HONG KONG RACING
02-05-2026 22:29 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, May 3
HONG KONG RACING
30-04-2026 16:09 HKT
David Hayes puts title rivals on notice with early Valley double
HONG KONG RACING
29-04-2026 23:24 HKT
Colourful King has strong Happy Valley form and returns on a rating of 100 (HKJC)
Colourful King eyes bounce-back win as David Eustace plans ahead
HONG KONG RACING
29-04-2026 10:48 HKT
Galaxy Patch, Sagacious Life leave Pierre Ng stable
HONG KONG RACING
28-04-2026 18:40 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, April 29
HONG KONG RACING
27-04-2026 13:04 HKT
Record smashers! Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior dominate historic Champions Day
HONG KONG RACING
26-04-2026 21:00 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Crawford's classic hopeful, mighty Moreira and Newnham's preparation pays off
HONG KONG RACING
26-04-2026 18:35 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
23 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
CHINA
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.