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HONG KONG RACING

Lucky Sweynesse completes miler reinvention with gutsy G2 win

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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Lucky Sweynesse (left) stretches out to defeat My Wish. Sing Tao
Lucky Sweynesse (left) stretches out to defeat My Wish. Sing Tao

Manfred Man Ka-leung took a broken-down sprint champion, nursed him back to health and turned him into a miler. On Monday, the reinvention of Lucky Sweynesse was complete. 

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The multiple Group 1-winning sprinter, who had not won since the Sprint Cup on this same raceday two years ago, produced a gutsy victory in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1600 meters at Sha Tin, announcing himself as a genuine contender for the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile on April 26.

Sidelined for more than a year with a serious leg injury in 2024, Man not only brought the seven-year-old back to the races a year ago but eventually steered him away from the sprint division now dominated by Ka Ying Rising and stretched the gelding over a mile.

Jockey Derek Leung Ka-chun produced an assured ride, letting the race unfold in front of him as Chancheng Glory set the tempo. Leung peeled Lucky Sweynesse clear on the turn and held off a determined My Wish by a short head, with Voyage Bubble a length and a half back in third.

"He made me feel surprised," Man said. "When he was young he was a sprinter, but now seven years old, he can go to one mile.”

Man pointed to the horse’s last two runs – a third to Ka Ying Rising at 1400 meters and a second to Romantic Warrior at 1600 meters, both at Group 1 level – as strong formlines for Sunday’s test.

Man confirmed the Champions Mile was the target but struck a cautious tone. "It will be getting tough on that day – not easy for him," he said, before outlining his preparation for the next three weeks. “This was a hard race for him – we will just keep him in easy training. He is seven, so we don't want to push him too hard."

The 68-year-old trainer is enjoying something of a resurrection himself, granted an extension beyond 65 he is ensconced in the top ten of the trainers’ championship and has the best horse he has ever trained now aiming for a fifth career Group 1.

"In my lifetime, the perfect one,” Man said of Lucky Sweynesse. 

 

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