Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Wednesday, April 1

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Wednesday, April 1.

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Race Meeting: 01/04/2026 Sha Tin - AWT

Race 1 – SHEK KIP MEI HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:45 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#3 Only U has been close to a win for the Crawford stable, placing three from eight, and Purton remaining in the saddle from barrier 3 gives him every chance to convert. #6 Macanese Master brings the most reliable profile in the field, two wins and two placings this season from seven starts, and while 1000m reads as his best trip, he did run a solid third at this track and distance three runs ago. #8 Triumphant Warrior has had to contend with wide gates in both runs since joining the Richards stable, either leading or racing on-pace in genuinely run races before only fading late for respectable efforts. Barrier 10 is a challenge, but the form is there. #5 Noble Deluxe has been below his best in two runs since an all-weather win, but that is still the run to lean on, and barrier 1 gives him the chance to bounce back.

Race 2 – YUE WAN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:15 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#6 Happydearhappydeer ticks a few boxes, having his second attempt in Class 5 while switching to the all-weather where he has placed three times from five runs. His recent turf efforts have not been the worst, making late ground, but conditions look much more in his favor today. #10 Meepmeep closed strongly into second last start against the race shape and it read like a win waiting to happen. #8 Hailtothevictors has already posted a couple of encouraging all-weather runs this season and that keeps him right in the mix, especially from barrier 2 where his map looks favorable compared to other tries at this track and distance. #2 Diriya is the class dropper to note, and the Zac Purton booking stands out alongside barrier 1, which sets him up to improve his form.

Race 3 – NAM SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:45 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Never Peter Out found form again last time, rolling to the lead before overdoing it early and fading into fifth, and the effort had merit given the race shape. He looks back on track. #1 Supreme Agility returns fresh after pulling up with blood in the trachea last time, but his prior form was consistent, including a win over California Star that reads well now. A good lead-in trial suggests he is ready to run well. #11 Lakeshore Hero has been plagued by wide draws at his last four starts and has had little luck as a result. Barrier 10 is another awkward gate, but it is not the worst and he can still be finishing off strongly late. #3 Good Luck Babe maps for a soft run from barrier 3 and the step up in distance looks a plus after racing wide over 1200m last time.

Race 4 – MA TAU WAI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Speedy Smartie has been a revelation since joining the Brett Crawford stable, winning three of eight this season and finishing second on four other occasions. He returns fresh after trialing well again, and he still looks to have scope in the ratings. #1 Pi Legend has not quite measured up in Class 3, but the drop into Class 4 brings him into an easier assignment. An impressive lead-in trial hints he is coming here in good order, leading throughout, and similar tactics look likely under Yuen’s 10lb claim. #3 Flowing Riches has found his niche at this track and trip, landing back-to-back thirds. #12 No Other Choice gets a map upgrade after his last-start third, when he came from the rear after jumping from a wide draw. Barrier 1 gives him the chance to settle closer in the run and improve his winning chances.

Race 5 – PING SHEK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:45 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Osi Honour has not shown much through four runs, but the class drop is the key angle. His sixth two starts ago was a sound effort and came against stronger Class 3 opposition than this, which gives him a platform to improve. #2 California Star has been a model of consistency on the all-weather, but wide draws and a tendency to miss the kick have made it harder to win more than he has. Barrier 10 is another tricky gate, yet his turn of foot keeps him among the hardest to hold out. #11 Yoda’s Choice has struggled to win in this grade, but the set-up is suitable, and from an on-pace position he can give a good account of himself. #5 Happy Universe was only fair in sixth last time, but his earlier runner-up finish behind California Star reads well, and that form has him right in the mix.

Race 6 – MA TAU WAI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Tourbillon Golfer drops back into Class 4 and that puts him back on the radar. He can mix his form as a roarer, but his racing pattern is predictable, and from barrier 1 he can give a sight in this field, especially with Yuen’s 10lb claim to help him keep rolling. #3 One Man Show gets a clear map upgrade into barrier 2 after jumping from 12 last time, and since the class drop he has been knocking on the door. #8 Ace Power made an encouraging first start for the Mark Newnham stable when running on strongly for second behind Juicy Dragon, and he can build on that. #9 Juicy Dragon finally broke through for an overdue win last time, doing it comfortably with the visors on for the first time. He remains a winning chance, but barrier 12 makes the task tougher this time.

Race 7 – MA TAU WAI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Good Chap is thriving and remains the one to beat after back-to-back wins at this track and distance since the blinkers went on. #1 Igor Stravinsky drops back into Class 4 where his record is strong, and barrier 1 suits his pattern, especially with Wong’s 7lb claim who should make use of the inside draw to push forward and make her own luck. #3 Wolf Coming is the class dropper to note after showing ability in Class 3, including a third behind Infinite Resolve two runs ago, and Danny Shum runners on the all-weather are always worth keeping onside. #10 Malpensa rolled to the lead last time, went too quickly from barrier 10, and still only faded to fifth beaten half a length, so the effort had merit. Quieter tactics look the better play, and barrier 12 may naturally push him into a more patient ride.

Race 8 – CHOI HUNG HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Blazing Wind returned to form with a strong-finishing third last start. A sharp trial win since has kept him on the boil, and barrier 1 under the in-form Jerry Chau sets him up to get the run of the race. #4 Victory Sky could not match Magnifique last time but still stuck on well for second, beaten half a length, and he receives every chance again from barrier 4 with Purton staying aboard. #5 Aurora Patch was in the same race and the run is best forgiven after he covered ground wide throughout and was left without a finish, ending up well beaten in seventh. His win two starts ago is the effort to lean on. #1 Romantic Son tries the all-weather for the first time but brings form good enough to be competitive, and barrier 3 gives him the chance to land in the right spot early.

Race 9 – CHOI WAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Talents Ambition gets back and finishes off, but his map looks kinder this time and he should not be as far out of his ground, which can see him improve on a last-start fourth. Purton taking the ride is the other key change. #7 Romantic Thor has been knocking on the door through back-to-back placings at the course and trip, including a head defeat last time, and that run puts him right there again. Barrier 13 is the query for where he lands early. #4 Loch Tay is the fresh horse and his trial was sound enough for the return. He won at this track and trip four runs ago, then had excuses in three starts since. #3 Dragon Air Force is best forgiven for a poor effort last time, with his earlier form the better guide. Barrier 4 and Yuen’s 10lb claim add to his appeal.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 3, 6, 8, 5

Race 2: 6, 10, 8, 2

Race 3: 4, 1, 11, 3

Race 4: 2, 1, 3, 12

Race 5: 1, 2, 11, 5

Race 6: 1, 3, 8, 9

Race 7: 6, 1, 3, 10

Race 8: 7, 4, 5, 1

Race 9: 2, 7, 4, 3

Jackpot information for 1 April, Wednesday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$2,500,000 will be topped-up to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool for race 9.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.