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HONG KONG RACING

Da Silva back in the winner's circle as old friends trade friendly fire over record breaker

HONG KONG RACING
16 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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Archie da Silva shakes hands with David Hayes after Honest Witness wins at Happy Valley on Wednesday. Sing Tao
Archie da Silva shakes hands with David Hayes after Honest Witness wins at Happy Valley on Wednesday. Sing Tao

Archie da Silva was back in a winner's enclosure for the first time in two years at Happy Valley on Wednesday night – and the veteran owner wasted no time reminding trainer David Hayes about a thing or two.

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Hayes delivered da Silva a long-awaited victory when Honest Witness led all the way in the Kwai Chung Handicap (1200m) at his 12th start, giving the owner his first winner since Nervous Witness saluted at Sha Tin on March 3, 2024. "Two and a half years I've waited for a winner with those famous colors," da Silva said – though it was closer to two years, not that anyone was counting.

Hayes called it "very rewarding" while da Silva was beaming. But the real fun came when talk turned to Ka Ying Rising – the Hayes-trained supers

tar who recently surpassed the consecutive wins record of da Silva's Silent Witness, a mark that had stood for more than 20 years.

"I'm very honest with David," da Silva said with a grin. "I told him Ka Ying Rising is one of the best horses I've seen. Even in his heyday, he might have beaten Silent Witness. But there's a difference – we won from day one. Seventeen races. Ka Ying Rising lost his first two. He can't take that away."

Hayes, to his credit, took it in stride and the spirit it was intended – then fired back. "Well, I guarantee we are going to win more than 19."

Da Silva laughed and conceded the point. "Ka Ying Rising is a bloody good horse. He is going to win 25 or 26 straight, at least.” 

Honest Witness hangs on for a maiden win under hard riding by Zac Purton. Sing Tao
Honest Witness hangs on for a maiden win under hard riding by Zac Purton. Sing Tao

As for the horse who brought the smiles back, Hayes said the confidence-boosting breakthrough could be the making of Honest Witness, calling the gelding "a horse to follow" who could turn into a Happy Valley specialist over 1200 meters.

Da Silva said finding the rail in front – and getting a sole lead – was key, jockey Zac Purton rating the horse well in front. "Zac said this horse lacks confidence and he needs the rails,” da Silva said. “Once there's another horse next to him, he gets a little bit chicken. He got the rail today, led easily, came into the straight and bounced away. I'm so happy."

And what of Nervous Witness, the horse who once looked like the next big thing after winning his first two races by a combined six and three-quarter lengths? Da Silva said the sprinter is now in Australia, entered in Melbourne this weekend for his third start for Hayes’ sons –Ben, Will and JD.

“If he wins or comes second this weekend we will keep going with him, otherwise he will be retired,” da Silva said. 

 

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