RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Crawford upbeat on Encountered and impressed by Conghua’s training edge
HONG KONG RACING
49 mins ago
by
Michael Cox
Brett Crawford is eyeing another shot at the G3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse for Encountered, who won the race for Manfred Man in 2023 (Sing Tao)
Ka Ying Rising lives: the wild day racing lost its mind ahead of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:45 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 15
HONG KONG RACING
13-10-2025 13:36 HKT
David Hayes laughs off Ka Ying Rising rumours as Tomodachi Kokore shines
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:51 HKT
Fownes and son celebrate Sha Tin double with Sky Heart
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:46 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Richards continues strong start, Cruz still has it and Hewitson delivers a double
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 23:42 HKT
Raceday focus: Englishmen eye first wins as Richards' rising star returns
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 09:06 HKT
Judgement Day: chance for Tomodachi Kokoroe to show he is the real deal
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: From practice to the pool: Ka Ying Rising sets stage for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 12:56 HKT
'Don't mistake kindness for weakness': Harry Bentley's competitive fire
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 21:06 HKT
Packing Hermod to revert to sprinting for G2, plus updates on other stable stars
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 13:40 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:31 HKT
A city at risk? Experts warn of 70pc chance of catastrophic earthquake striking Tokyo within 30 years
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 17:27 HKT
