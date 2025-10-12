logo
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Fownes and son celebrate Sha Tin double with Sky Heart

HONG KONG RACING
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Ronan Fownes and his father Caspar Fownes celebrate their win in the last race with Sky Heart (Sing Tao)
Ronan Fownes and his father Caspar Fownes celebrate their win in the last race with Sky Heart (Sing Tao)
Tomodachi Kokoroe storms to a second consecutive win and into contention for the G2 Premier Bowl on October 26 (Sing Tao)
David Hayes laughs off Ka Ying Rising rumours as Tomodachi Kokore shines
HONG KONG RACING
48 mins ago
Jubilant Winner edges past Incredible Moment to win the Kwok Shui Handicap (Sing Tao)
RACEDAY REVIEW: Richards continues strong start, Cruz still has it and Hewitson delivers a double
HONG KONG RACING
57 mins ago
There are ten races at Sha Tin today (HKJC)
Raceday focus: Englishmen eye first wins as Richards’ rising star returns
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Tomodachi Kokoroe hits a career-high last start but can he do it again on Sunday?
Judgement Day: chance for Tomodachi Kokoroe to show he is the real deal
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
Inside Track feature image
INSIDE TRACK: From practice to the pool: Ka Ying Rising sets stage for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 12:56 HKT
Harry Bentley has ridden more than 1,000 winners worldwide and more than 100 in Hong Kong (Michael Cox)
‘Don’t mistake kindness for weakness’: Harry Bentley's competitive fire
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 21:06 HKT
Packing Hermod wil contest the G2 Premier Bowl, trainer Francis Lui avoiding the competitive mile division (HKJC)
Packing Hermod to revert to sprinting for G2, plus updates on other stable stars
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 13:40 HKT
Eight-time champion jockey Zac Purton climbs back aboard Mr Energia at Sha Tin on Sunday (HKJC)
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin early analysis and selections
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 13:13 HKT
Lunar Dash returns a winner while showing more could be in store (Sing Tao)
‘Gangly teenager’ Lunar Dash delivers on early promise
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 00:05 HKT
Ka Ying Rising finishes third in a barrier trial at Randwick Racecourse, 11 days out from The Everest (HKJC)
Sydney shows up for practice as Ka Ying Rising readies for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 22:21 HKT
