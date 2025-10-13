News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday October 15
HONG KONG RACING
2 hours ago
Luke Middlebrook believes consistent veteran Jumbo Legend is ready to run a big race in a competitive Class 2 on Wednesday (HKJC)
Read More
Ka Ying Rising lives: the wild day racing lost its mind ahead of The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
David Hayes laughs off Ka Ying Rising rumours as Tomodachi Kokore shines
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Fownes and son celebrate Sha Tin double with Sky Heart
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
RACEDAY REVIEW: Richards continues strong start, Cruz still has it and Hewitson delivers a double
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Raceday focus: Englishmen eye first wins as Richards’ rising star returns
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2025 09:06 HKT
Judgement Day: chance for Tomodachi Kokoroe to show he is the real deal
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: From practice to the pool: Ka Ying Rising sets stage for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2025 12:56 HKT
‘Don’t mistake kindness for weakness’: Harry Bentley's competitive fire
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 21:06 HKT
Packing Hermod to revert to sprinting for G2, plus updates on other stable stars
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 13:40 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips: Sha Tin early analysis and selections
HONG KONG RACING
09-10-2025 13:13 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.