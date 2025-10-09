News
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
‘Gangly teenager’ Lunar Dash delivers on early promise
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Lunar Dash returns a winner while showing more could be in store (Sing Tao)
Sydney shows up for practice as Ka Ying Rising readies for The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 22:21 HKT
Jet-setting Atzeni lands in Happy Valley after Paris trip
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 21:15 HKT
Hong Kong racing early analysis and tips: Happy Valley, October 8
HONG KONG RACING
07-10-2025 00:39 HKT
Ka Ying Rising's Everest prep: rhythm over fireworks at Randwick trial
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 21:05 HKT
Bulb General fuels Richards’ resurgence as 2026 Classic Series provides long range target
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 20:59 HKT
INSIDE TRACK: From Sha Tin calm to Sydney chaos: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest rehearsal
HONG KONG RACING
05-10-2025 10:07 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Mo’s Mighty moment, Newnham’s trifecta masterclass and Etalon Or breaks through
HONG KONG RACING
04-10-2025 19:49 HKT
RACEDAY FOCUS: Bulb General is back, Hall eyes big day and Vincent Ho to spark season
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:53 HKT
Jockey changes aplenty in Sha Tin Trophy As Badel lands My Wish ride
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 23:41 HKT
Newnham's triple play shows value of Sha Tin's second surface
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
