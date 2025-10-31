News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
RACING
HONG KONG RACING
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Happy Valley, Sunday, November 2
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Happy Valley hosts a rare daytime meeting on Sunday (HKJC)
Read More
Former NFL star Jarvis Landry soaks up the Sha Tin Racecourse atmosphere
HONG KONG RACING
19 hours ago
Mark Newnham keeps streak alive as Notthesillyone maintains stable's lofty strike rate
HONG KONG RACING
19 hours ago
World class entries for HKIR as 70 individual G1 winners listed
HONG KONG RACING
20 hours ago
How will they handle it? D-Day for first-up dirt runners at Sha Tin
HONG KONG RACING
30-10-2025 10:38 HKT
Hong Kong racing tips and analysis: Sha Tin all-weather track, Thursday October 31
HONG KONG RACING
28-10-2025 21:46 HKT
“Ka Ying Who?” — Hayes’ fairytale sprinter steals the show
HONG KONG RACING
27-10-2025 01:10 HKT
Pierre Ng nnveils surprise Derby hope as Sagacious Life stuns in Panasonic Cup
HONG KONG RACING
27-10-2025 00:09 HKT
Shum heads to Melbourne for Romantic Warrior Cox Plate HOF honor
HONG KONG RACING
27-10-2025 00:06 HKT
“Heartbreaking”: Bulb General Ruled Out of Hong Kong’s Classic Series
HONG KONG RACING
26-10-2025 23:48 HKT
Sha Tin enters new era with opening phase of HK$2 billion redevelopment
HONG KONG RACING
25-10-2025 08:28 HKT
Siblings nabbed for laundering HK$13 million through fake sneaker sales
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 17:44 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Tsing Yi murder-suicide: 82-year-old kills girlfriend over suspected infidelity before taking own life
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.