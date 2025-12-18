News
Fostering Community Connection Through Faithful Service
9 mins ago
MTR has embarked on multiple new railway projects, including the Northern Link, which will serve as a key infrastructure for Hong Kong’s new economic growth engine in the Northern Metropolis.
Tai Po fire relief: owners to get $150,000 annual rent subsidy, tenants $50,000 aid
35 mins ago
Why Hongkongers can’t walk in a straight line: netizen experiment
44 mins ago
Bar Association to study fire laws, weighs criminal offense for bid rigging
50 mins ago
Hong Kong unveils blueprint to position city as global hub for Chinese medicine
1 hour ago
Hong Kong opens first aircraft engineering training center with French partner, courses from 2026
2 hours ago
‘FT’ plates and topped-up HKeToll required as Guangdong vehicles enter Hong Kong next Tuesday
3 hours ago
New system to identify ICH bearers aims to strengthen cultural heritage transmission
4 hours ago
Four robbers loot 1 billion yen from Sheung Wan money changer; one arrested
4 hours ago
Chan Kwok-ki urges new lawmakers to help shape upcoming Budget
5 hours ago
Couple hospitalized after flat fire in Ngau Tau Kok
5 hours ago
HK cancels New Year's Eve fireworks; plans alternative countdown event
20 hours ago
Cathay Pacific plane enters Manila runway without clearance, forces second flight to abort landing
12 hours ago
3 bystanders who confronted gunman killed in Bondi Beach attack, reports say
17-12-2025 04:55 HKT
