News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Records fall as home team dominates a thrilling international raceday at Sha Tin
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong's equine heavenly kings won three of the four Group 1 races.
Top News
Read More
Govt secretaries to meet new lawmakers Thursday on admin-legco ties, economic development
HONG KONG NEWS
6 mins ago
Hong Kong’s jobless rate remains at 3.8 pc in September–November
HONG KONG NEWS
12 mins ago
Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting postponed amid overwhelming resident turnout
HONG KONG NEWS
28 mins ago
Winter Solstice to be warmer than usual as cooler Christmas approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Xi fully affirms John Lee and SAR govt’s work, praises firm safeguarding of national sovereignty and successful LegCo election
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs busts first-ever drug smuggling case using ship’s underwater compartment
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Employers positive but prudent on recruitment amid AI disruption
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Public hospital charges reform sees A&E fees raise to $400, with critical patients exempt
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Equality watchdog brings pregnancy discrimination case to District Court
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
23-year-old school bus driver arrested for suspected cannabis use after erratic driving
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Actions required from abandoned-car owners under new regime effective December 22
HONG KONG NEWS
14-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
HONG KONG NEWS
15-12-2025 13:45 HKT
African street sex workers spotted soliciting in Mandarin on Temple Street
HONG KONG NEWS
15-12-2025 18:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.