logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Three hospitalized after struggle between African man and police in Sham Shui Po

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
policeSham Shui PoHong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong issues record $10 billion digital green bonds in four currencies
MARKET
10 hours ago
The public toilet of Kowloon City Plaza and the toilet in South Horizons Bus Terminus
Netizens rank HK’s ‘scariest’ toilets after Kowloon City Plaza sparks gross-out debate
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks edge up, Xpeng jumps 18 percent
MARKET
15 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks inch down at noon
MARKET
19 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
22 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks jump on potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 16:41 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at noon, Pop Mart up 7 percent
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:40 HKT
Paul Chan
HK's accounting regulator to assess AI use by audit firms, Paul Chan says
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:01 HKT
Softcare products. Official website
Baby hygiene product maker Softcare jumps 33 percent on debut
MARKET
10-11-2025 11:33 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at the open
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:01 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
source: Facebook
MTR accused of commercializing Ho Man Tin signage after dropping public estate names
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 16:36 HKT
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.