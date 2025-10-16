logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Sixteen arrested for using fake medical certificates to withdraw MPF early

HONG KONG NEWS
9 mins ago

by

Anson Luk

logo
logo
logo
MPFPoliceillegalcrimearrestedmedicalcertificatesfakemoneyclaim

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
2 arrested after police find cache of weapons in Tin Shui Wai village house
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Police seek help to locate two missing Filipino domestic workers last seen in Tsuen Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:53 HKT
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical checkup on October 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Trump, oldest elected US president, in 'excellent' health: doctor
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:28 HKT
Armed police officers stand on duty in central Manchester, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police say four injured, man shot by officers in incident near UK synagogue
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 18:01 HKT
Mooncake scams surge ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:05 HKT
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo from MPFA
MPF system accumulates $1.34 trillion in assets for fiscal year 2024-25
MARKET
07-09-2025 17:57 HKT
A person wearing a face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Australia agrees to record $309 million payout to victims of illegal debt recovery scheme
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 16:33 HKT
The average account balance of each scheme member is estimated to reach about HK$306,749. SING TAO
Nearly $4,000 in gains forecast for MPF scheme members in August
MARKET
25-08-2025 16:30 HKT
Sun rises near a Chinese national flag on the day of the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Second senior Chinese diplomat detained for questioning, sources say
CHINA NEWS
15-08-2025 13:31 HKT
Picture provided by SING TAO.
Infant body found floating in sea at North Point
HONG KONG NEWS
13-08-2025 18:17 HKT
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 17:55 HKT
The two missing Filipino domestic helpers were last seen at Lei Muk Shue Estate on the afternoon of October 8.
Police trace missing Filipino helpers to Lei Muk Shue Estate
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 16:44 HKT
HK tourist sexually assaulted in public at Taipei Station; fugitive suspect arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.