Police arrest suspect in Hung Hom after Hoi Sham Park stabbing

HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Manhunt underway after Hung Hom Hoi Sham Park attack leaves two critical
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer visit the site of the Manchester synagogue attack, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK urges cancellation of pro-Palestinian protest after synagogue attack
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 22:17 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria react as they visit the scene outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 3, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue yesterday. An attacker, named as Jihad al-Shamie, ploughed a car into a crowd outside a packed synagogue in Britain on Thursday, a Jewish holiday, before going on a stabbing spree, killing two people and leaving three wounded, police said. (Photo by Paul Currie / AFP)
UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 20:33 HKT
A forensic technician and police officers work at the scene after a man drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard in an attack at a synagogue where worshippers were marking Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, according to the British police, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
What to know about the attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 20:22 HKT
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham speaks to members of the media near to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 2, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
'Terrorist attack' on UK synagogue kills two: police
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 09:44 HKT
Armed police officers stand on duty in central Manchester, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police say four injured, man shot by officers in incident near UK synagogue
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 18:01 HKT
Seven arrested in $59m gold heist; mastermind suspected to be partner of workshop manager
HONG KONG NEWS
18-09-2025 20:00 HKT
President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 7, 2025. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over attack in Qatar, Israel's KAN says
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 21:59 HKT
logo
(Video) Tunisian stabs five in Marseille, then shot dead by French police
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 08:23 HKT
(File photo)
Police hunting for suspect after teenager assaulted in Jordan
HONG KONG NEWS
16-08-2025 10:26 HKT
(File photo)
HKO to assess need for T8 Signal as Matmo nears HK tmr
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
(Fille photo)
Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026 ballot sparks outcry over low success rates
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
T3 signal to remain in force until Sun noon as Matmo nears
HONG KONG NEWS
04-10-2025 10:58 HKT
