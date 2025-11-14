Shocking dashcam footage captures brutal assault on woman inside parked car

Read More
Groping of Mexico's president puts violence against women in spotlight
06-11-2025 18:16 HKT
Police arrest suspect in Hung Hom after Hoi Sham Park stabbing
05-10-2025 18:04 HKT
Violence against intersex people in EU 'alarming': rights agency
17-09-2025 16:51 HKT
UAE summons Israeli ambassador over attack in Qatar, Israel's KAN says
12-09-2025 21:59 HKT
Man injured in Tseung Kwan O bar assault, three suspects at large
20-08-2025 07:16 HKT
Police hunting for suspect after teenager assaulted in Jordan
16-08-2025 10:26 HKT