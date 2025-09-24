logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Ragasa hurls TKO container into sea, topples trees in Kowloon Tong

HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 14:21 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Tai O seeks long-term fix for recurring typhoon floods
HONG KONG NEWS
25-09-2025 15:22 HKT
logo
(Video) Sai Kung rooftop shack loses its roof during typhoon Ragasa 
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 21:26 HKT
Family of four in Kennedy town watching typhoon waves provokes online criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 17:56 HKT
A woman clings to a traffic sign to maintain balance against strong winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Hong Kong, death toll climbs in Taiwan
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 09:24 HKT
Tree falls onto taxi in Hung Hom as Typhoon Ragasa approaches, no injuries reported
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 01:52 HKT
Mr. Au and his girlfriend specifically visited the Hung Hom promenade for an evening run to experience the typhoon's conditions.
Residents jog and walk dogs along Hung Hom waterfront as Typhoon Ragasa approaches
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 01:43 HKT
Observatory to issue T9 signal between 1am to 3am
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 23:02 HKT
Observatory to issue higher typhoon signal at 11pm earliest
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 17:23 HKT
John Lee inspects emergency facilities as Ragasa nears
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 15:44 HKT
A man stands near debris on a waterfront road amid heavy rain due to weather patterns from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Aparri town, Cagayan province on September 22, 2025. (Reuters)
Philippines halts work, classes as super typhoon barrels toward Luzon
WORLD NEWS
22-09-2025 14:46 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.