News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
MARKET

Tai Hing Group founder Chan Wing-on dies at 66, leaves behind roast meat empire

MARKET
1 hour ago
Tai Hing Group Tai Hing GroupChan Wing-on

Top News
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Paul Atkins speaks during his swearing-in ceremony, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US SEC Chair Atkins vows to fast-track scrapping quarterly corporate reports, FT says
MARKET
29-09-2025 19:56 HKT
The luxury property at No.15 Shouson was sold for a record-high price of HK$580 million in the Southern District this year. SING TAO
Luxury house at No.15 Shouson sold for HK$580m, a new high this year
MARKET
28-09-2025 20:57 HKT
George Hongchoy. SING TAO
Link announces interim leadership as George Hongchoy set to retire
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-09-2025 18:24 HKT
The Citibank logo is displayed at a branch in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
HK to halt rate cuts after 12.5 bps trim, Citibank says
MARKET
23-09-2025 14:58 HKT
Minni Hauk strides to an easy victory in the Irish Oaks. (Photo credit: Coolmore)
Ebor Festival 2025 Day 2: What to watch for
WORLD RACING
20-08-2025 21:00 HKT
Govt axes bottled water contract amid arrest of company executives
HONG KONG NEWS
18-08-2025 21:50 HKT
HK logs second-highest mainland tourist influx since Labor Day peak
HONG KONG NEWS
17-08-2025 14:32 HKT
A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Hong Kong GDP beats forecast with 3.1pc growth
MARKET
31-07-2025 18:50 HKT
A man walks on footbridge outside Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hang Seng launches $3b buyback after slump
MARKET
31-07-2025 16:55 HKT
PAUL CHAN. SING TAO
HK eyes cross-border property fund for mainland buyers
HK PROPERTIES
30-07-2025 18:37 HKT
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Man attempts suicide by rat poison in Diamond Hill, also urges daughter to consume it
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 17:49 HKT
