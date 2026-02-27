logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
PROPERTY
breadcrumb-arrow
HK PROPERTIES

Govt to sell nine sites offering 6,650 units next year, with three from Hung Shui Kiu

HK PROPERTIES
27-02-2026 20:12 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Bernadette Linn.
Bernadette Linn.
land sale

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK land premium jumps 60pc to $8.4b in 2025
HK PROPERTIES
15-01-2026 17:40 HKT
The site at Main Street East, Shau Kei Wan. SING TAO
HK to tender two plots for the final quarter in fiscal 2025
MARKET
29-12-2025 19:59 HKT
Hong Kong students (File Photo)
CR Longdation buys Kwai Chung hotel at $953 m, transforming it into student accommodation
HK PROPERTIES
20 mins ago
In One Above.
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
HK PROPERTIES
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Chester.
Henderson's Chester to release sales brochure as early as next week
HK PROPERTIES
27-02-2026 12:57 HKT
From left: Wheelock Properties' chairman Stewart Leung-Chi-kin and vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu
Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases sales brochure with 463 units
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 17:56 HKT
Helen Fung, director of sales and marketing of Chinachem. (third from the right)/Chinachem
Chinachem to unveil price list for 50 units at Zendo House next week
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 17:49 HKT
CSI Properties executive director Ho Lok-fai
CSI Properties to launch two projects this year
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 16:58 HKT
From left, Stewart Leung and Ricky Wong.
Hong Kong home prices to see up to 10pc hike in 2026: Stewart Leung
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 16:15 HKT
NWD announces Grand Austin Bohemian project in Tsim Sha Tsui
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 16:02 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.