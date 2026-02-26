logo
HK PROPERTIES

Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases sales brochure with 463 units

HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 17:56 HKT
From left: Wheelock Properties' chairman Stewart Leung-Chi-kin and vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu
Hong KongDeep Water South

A drone view shows an Evergreen Marine container ship at a port in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, China April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong exports in January jump 33.8pc, beat estimates
MARKET
27-02-2026 17:24 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SHKP jumps 7pc
MARKET
27-02-2026 16:30 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares gain further by noon
MARKET
27-02-2026 12:16 HKT
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index inches up 66 points at the open
MARKET
27-02-2026 09:56 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Four Hong Kong listings seek US$626 million as market revives after Lunar New Year
MARKET
27-02-2026 09:41 HKT
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Syngenta plans to launch up to $10 billion Hong Kong IPO in second quarter, sources say
MARKET
26-02-2026 22:32 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Thursday, CKI rises 4.5pc
MARKET
26-02-2026 17:33 HKT
CLP chief executive Chiang Tung-keung
CLP's net profit drops by 11pc
TECH & STARTUP
26-02-2026 17:02 HKT
MTR to host UITP summit in 2028
HONG KONG NEWS
26-02-2026 16:59 HKT
From left, Stewart Leung and Ricky Wong.
Hong Kong home prices to see up to 10pc hike in 2026: Stewart Leung
HK PROPERTIES
26-02-2026 16:15 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
