Chinachem to unveil price list for 50 units at Zendo House next week

Read More
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Chinachem's Tsim Sha Tsui project dubbed ZENDO HOUSE
29-01-2026 17:28 HKT
In One in Ho Man Tin breaks records with $20.81m show flat sale
07-07-2025 18:09 HKT
Chinachem seals $8b syndicated loan for sustainability agenda
24-04-2025 15:18 HKT
Henderson's Chester to release sales brochure as early as next week
27-02-2026 12:57 HKT
Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases sales brochure with 463 units
26-02-2026 17:56 HKT
CSI Properties to launch two projects this year
26-02-2026 16:58 HKT
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT