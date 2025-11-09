logo
SHKP to launch 62 Kai Tak flats, prices start at $6.56 m

HK PROPERTIES
19 mins ago
Victor Lui Ting, deputy managing director of SHKP, left
Victor Lui Ting, deputy managing director of SHKP, left

Top News
Read More
Spring Garden’s third price list offers 20 units
HK PROPERTIES
05-11-2025 17:02 HKT
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
NWD announces Austin Bohemian residential project in Jordan
HK PROPERTIES
03-11-2025 19:33 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong home supply ends 5-quarter fall
HK PROPERTIES
31-10-2025 14:53 HKT
New World Development's 83 King Lam Street project in Cheung Sha Wan. SING TAO
New World's Kowloon office project sees half new tenants are multinational corporations
HK PROPERTIES
30-10-2025 14:39 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HSBC sees Hong Kong's commercial property remaining challenging
HK PROPERTIES
28-10-2025 17:15 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong's home prices rebound faster to one year high
HK PROPERTIES
28-10-2025 11:52 HKT
Ovolo Central. singtao
Ovolo Central hotel reportedly sold for half the price in 2021 to outgoing DAB lawmaker's father
HK PROPERTIES
23-10-2025 20:56 HKT
Picture from Wheelock
Wheelock's Grand Seasons to add 48 units for sale
HK PROPERTIES
14-10-2025 19:46 HKT
Belgravia Place in Cheung Sha Wan
Henderson's Belgravia Place to sell 92 more units
HK PROPERTIES
14-10-2025 19:03 HKT
MTR offers free rides for the elderly on Senior Citizens Day, Nov 16
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 13:54 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier tickets snapped up in under 90 minutes
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 17:29 HKT
(Photo from Threads)
Woman trapped 5 hours after duped into pyramid-selling pitch by 'friend'
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
